Shahid Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, AR Rahman and others descend on IIFA Rocks 2022 green carpet, see photos

Ahead of the main event of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) on Saturday, celebrities got together for the musical extravaganza IIFA Rocks 2022 on Friday.

Shahid Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Neha Kakkar, DSP, Maniesh Paul, Urvashi Rautela, Divya Khosla Kumar, Sharvari Wagh, Fardeen Khan, Anurag Basu, Honey Singh, Rakhi Sawant, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh among others were spotted arriving for IIFA Rocks.

#IIFARocks | #NehaKakkar sets the mood right for the musical night in Abu Dhabi pic.twitter.com/pFQAjOdI9r — Indian Express Entertainment 😷 (@ieEntertainment) June 3, 2022

“Who will say we are not excited on #IIFARocks green carpet?” asks #AnanyaPanday 😁😁 pic.twitter.com/Ns5wqKzrfk — Indian Express Entertainment 😷 (@ieEntertainment) June 3, 2022

Ahead of the musical night, the social media handles of IIFA shared a few rehearsal photos of the star performers.

IIFA Rocks will be hosted by filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan and actor Aparshakti Khurana.

Talking about their ‘jugalbandi’, Farah Khan had shared with The Indian Express how she and Aparshakti will be playing ‘good cop’ and ‘bad cop’ during IIFA Rocks 2022. Farah quipped that she will say everything that Aparshakti wants to say as she is a senior in the film industry, and nobody will mind her jokes.

The organisers of IIFA hosted a press conference ahead of the gala weekend in Abu Dhabi. It was attended by stars like Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Ananya Panday and Maniesh Paul among others. Salman, Riteish and Maniesh are hosting IIFA Awards this year.

IIFA Awards 2022 ceremony will be held on June 4. The event is expected to be a star-studded affair with the likes of Abhishek Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Divya Khosla Kumar and Nora Fatehi among others in attendance.