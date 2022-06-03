scorecardresearch
Shahid Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, AR Rahman and others descend on IIFA Rocks 2022 green carpet, see photos

The who's who of the Indian film industry attended IIFA Rocks 2022 held on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 3, 2022 11:35:16 pm
IIFA Rocks 2022 was held on June 3.

Ahead of the main event of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) on Saturday, celebrities got together for the musical extravaganza IIFA Rocks 2022 on Friday.

Shahid Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Neha Kakkar, DSP, Maniesh Paul, Urvashi Rautela, Divya Khosla Kumar, Sharvari Wagh, Fardeen Khan, Anurag Basu, Honey Singh, Rakhi Sawant, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh among others were spotted arriving for IIFA Rocks.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh arrive for IIFA Rocks 2022. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Fardeen Khan Fardeen Khan arrives for IIFA Rocks 2022. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shahid Kapoor Shahid Kapoor arrives for IIFA Rocks 2022. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) AR Rahman AR Rahman arrives for IIFA Rocks 2022. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Bobby Deol Bobby Deol arrives for IIFA Rocks 2022. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) DSP DSP arrives for IIFA Rocks 2022. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Gauahar Khan Gauahar Khan arrives for IIFA Rocks 2022. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Tiger Shroff Tiger Shroff arrives for IIFA Rocks 2022. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Honey Singh Honey Singh arrives for IIFA Rocks 2022. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Lara Dutta Lara Dutta arrives for IIFA Rocks 2022. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Jacqueline Fernandez Jacqueline Fernandez arrives for IIFA Rocks 2022. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ahead of the musical night, the social media handles of IIFA shared a few rehearsal photos of the star performers.

IIFA Rocks will be hosted by filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan and actor Aparshakti Khurana.

Talking about their ‘jugalbandi’, Farah Khan had shared with The Indian Express how she and Aparshakti will be playing ‘good cop’ and ‘bad cop’ during IIFA Rocks 2022. Farah quipped that she will say everything that Aparshakti wants to say as she is a senior in the film industry, and nobody will mind her jokes.

The organisers of IIFA hosted a press conference ahead of the gala weekend in Abu Dhabi. It was attended by stars like Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Ananya Panday and Maniesh Paul among others. Salman, Riteish and Maniesh are hosting IIFA Awards this year.

Also read |Salman Khan, Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday arrive in Abu Dhabi for IIFA weekend. See photos

IIFA Awards 2022 ceremony will be held on June 4. The event is expected to be a star-studded affair with the likes of Abhishek Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Divya Khosla Kumar and Nora Fatehi among others in attendance.

