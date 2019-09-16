IIFA Rocks 2019 LIVE UPDATES: Celebs arrive for extravaganza

IIFA, the biggest award ceremony of the Hindi film industry, is around the corner. However, the main awards function will be preceded by an event called IIFA Rocks, which is currently being held in Mumbai. The show will be graced by the who’s who of Bollywood.
IIFA Rocks is being held at Dome@NSCI, SVP Stadium, Mumbai. It is being hosted by Ali Fazal and Radhika Apte.
In an interview with indianexpress.com, Ali had shared his excitement about hosting the mega show.
“They (IIFA) are the ones who have taken a risk on me. I like talking. Let’s see how this one goes. I have never hosted before. It’s going to be fun because I know Radhika as well. She is a friend. It’s a fun team,” the actor said.
For the uninitiated, IIFA Rocks is an attempt at showcasing the best of what Bollywood has to offer to the world in terms of fashion, music as well as general entertainment.
The night will see performances by Amit Trivedi, Salim-Sulaiman, Neha Kakkar, Jassi Gill, B Praak, Dhvani Bhanushali, Ranjit Barot and Tulsi Kumar among others. In addition to that, popular designers such as Shantanu & Nikhil and Kunal Rawal will take over the ramp with their designs.
IIFA Awards 2019 will take place on September 18. It will be hosted by Dream Girl star Ayushmann Khurrana. The main event, like IIFA Rocks, will also be held in Mumbai.
Rakul Preet arrives for IIFA Rocks 2019
Rakul Preet Singh, who was last seen in Telugu film Manmadhudu 2, is a sight for sore eyes.
Hosts Ali Fazal and Radhika Apte arrive for IIFA Rocks 2019
On the green carpet of IIFA Rocks 2019, host Ali Fazal talked about his upcoming international project Death on the Nile. He said, "We will be beginning the prep soon. The idea is to have a lot of fun. All eyes are on me." (Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Katrina and Madhuri's performances will surprise everyone: Shiamak
Shiamak Davar talks about the scale at which his dancers prepare for award shows. The dance guru also reveals his favorite celebrity student.
WATCH: Meet IIFA Rocks 2019 host Radhika Apte
Radhika Apte, who is co-hosting IIFA Rocks 2019 with Ali Fazal, reveals the most important thing a host should possess.
WATCH: Aayush Sharma is ready for his first IIFA performance
Aayush Sharma, who was last seen in Loveyatri, shares his mantra for a flawless dance performance.
Who's who of Bollywood expected to attend IIFA Rocks 2019
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Armaan Malik, Gulshan Grover, Harshdeep Kaur, Kabir Bedi, Mrunal Thakur, Radhika Madan, Ramesh Sippy, Resul Pookutty, Richa Chadha, Sonu Sood, Sophie Chaudhary, Suresh Oberoi, Urvashi Rautela, Dilip Tahil and Aditi Rao Hydari among others are expected to attend IIFA Rocks 2019.