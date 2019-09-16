IIFA Rocks 2019 LIVE UPDATES: Celebs arrive for extravaganza

IIFA, the biggest award ceremony of the Hindi film industry, is around the corner. However, the main awards function will be preceded by an event called IIFA Rocks, which is currently being held in Mumbai. The show will be graced by the who’s who of Bollywood.

IIFA Rocks is being held at Dome@NSCI, SVP Stadium, Mumbai. It is being hosted by Ali Fazal and Radhika Apte.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Ali had shared his excitement about hosting the mega show.

“They (IIFA) are the ones who have taken a risk on me. I like talking. Let’s see how this one goes. I have never hosted before. It’s going to be fun because I know Radhika as well. She is a friend. It’s a fun team,” the actor said.

For the uninitiated, IIFA Rocks is an attempt at showcasing the best of what Bollywood has to offer to the world in terms of fashion, music as well as general entertainment.

The night will see performances by Amit Trivedi, Salim-Sulaiman, Neha Kakkar, Jassi Gill, B Praak, Dhvani Bhanushali, Ranjit Barot and Tulsi Kumar among others. In addition to that, popular designers such as Shantanu & Nikhil and Kunal Rawal will take over the ramp with their designs.

IIFA Awards 2019 will take place on September 18. It will be hosted by Dream Girl star Ayushmann Khurrana. The main event, like IIFA Rocks, will also be held in Mumbai.