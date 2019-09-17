IIFA Rocks 2019: Amit Trivedi brings the house down, Andhadhun wins big

2019 marks a big milestone in the history of IIFA as they host their 20th edition and this time, the globe-trotting awards gala is being held in India. Before IIFA Awards 2019 on September 18, IIFA Rocks 2019 was held in Mumbai on Monday.

The star-studded event, hosted by actors Ali Fazal and Radhika Apte, was the perfect mix of honouring winners in the technical category as well as providing an entertaining evening as there was a slew of performers who made it a memorable evening. Amit Trivedi, Salim–Sulaiman, Neha Kakkar, Jassi Gill, Dhvani Bhanushali, Ranjit Barot, Jonita Gandhi, Nakash Aziz, Kutle Khan and Tulsi Kumar among others performed at Dome@NSCI, SVP Stadium in Mumbai as the audience cheered on.

On the big night, the National Award-winning film Andhadhun won four awards – Best Screenplay (Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti, Yogesh Chandekar and Hemanth Rao), Best Editing (Pooja Ladha Surti), Best Sound Mixing (Ajay Kumar P.B) and Best Background Score (Daniel B. George).

Tumbbad won two awards – Best Sound Design (Kunal Sharma) and Best Visual Special Effects (Filmgate Films AB).

Padmaavat won in two categories – Best Cinematography (Sudeep Chatterjee) and Best Choreography for the song Ghoomar (Kruti Mahesh Midya and Jyothi Tommaar).

Badhaai Ho took home the trophy for Best Dialogue (Akshat Ghildial).

The 20th edition of IIFA will be telecast on Colors. Nina Elavia Jaipuria, the head of Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV Network at Viacom18, said, “IIFA celebrates and commemorates creative talent of our film fraternity and resonates with our vision at Colors. Viewers of Colors, Colors Cineplex will be enthralled to witness their favourite artists perform on the grand stage of IIFA Rocks which comes back home to Mumbai this year.”

IIFA’s main event will be held on September 18.