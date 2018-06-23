Follow Us:
Saturday, June 23, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
Inside IIFA Rocks 2018: Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan bring the house down in Bangkok

IIFA Rocks 2018: Like every year, the beginning of the three-day extravaganza was marked by the musical evening IIFA Rocks. The evening witnessed a perfect medley of music by some of the finest artists from the Indian music industry.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 23, 2018 12:42:52 pm
iifa rocks 2018 photos, videos IIFA Rocks 2018: Ayushmann Khurrana and Kartik Aaryan added to the evening of glitz and glamour. 
The nineteenth edition of the glamorous International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) kickstarted on Friday in Bangkok. Like every year, the beginning of the three-day extravaganza was marked by the musical evening IIFA Rocks. The evening witnessed a perfect medley of music by some of the finest artists from the Indian music industry. Music director-singer Pritam along with singers like Sreerama Chandra, Amit Mishra, Shalmali Kholgade, Antara Mitra, Nakash Aziz and Nikitha enthralled Bollywood buffs in Bangkok as they presented them with a musical evening to remember.

Adding to the evening of glitz and glamour were the hosts Ayushmann Khurrana and Kartik Aaryan. While Ayushmaan’s anchoring skills are spot on, first-time host Kartik also didn’t disappoint the audience. Others who added to the fun evening were Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Karan Johar. A few videos from the event have the stars going crazy as they enjoyed the much-awaited award night of the year. From Arjun’s dance on “Hum Kaale Hain Toh Kya Hua” to KJo’s performance on the stage with Varun, Kartik, Ayushmann, Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun on hit Bollywood number “O Lal Dupatte Wali”, this turned out to be an enjoyable evening for the audience.

Also read | IIFA Awards 2018 live streaming: When and where to watch 19th IIFA Awards on TV and Online

The two young stars Nushrat Bharucha and Mouni Roy also entertained the crowd with their sizzling dance moves at IIFA Rocks 2018. After watching the inside photos and videos, it seems like all the performers of the evening have set the stage for the main event on June 24 at Siam Niramit Theatre, Bangkok.

Check out a few inside photos and videos from IIFA Rocks 2018

kartik aaryan, ayushmann khurrana at iifa rocks 2018 The hosts of IIFA Rocks 2018, Ayushmann Khurrana and Kartik Aaryan made the evening special. Nushrat Bharucha at iifa rocks 2018 Nushrat Bharucha took everyone by surprise as she performed at IIFA Rocks 2018. iifa rocks 2018 photos Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kartik Aaryan had fun last night at IIFA Rocks 2018.

Also read | Before IIFA 2018, unforgettable moments from Bollywood’s biggest awards show

varun dhawan at iifa rocks 2018 Varun Dhawan clicks a selfie with Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar and Shraddha Kapoor. pritam perform at IIFA Rocks 2018 Pritam made IIFA Rocks 2018 delightful for all the fans of Bollywood music in Bangkok. iifa rocks 2018 photos Bollywood celebrities attended IIFA Rocks 2018 in Thailand. iifa rocks 2018 riteish deshmukh Ritesih Deshmukh looked dapper as he posed for the shutterbugs at the green carpet of IIFA Rocks 2018. kriti sanon attends iifa 2018 Kriti Sanon sported a gown on the green carpet of IIFA Rocks 2018. karan johar at iifa 2018 Karan Johar at IIFA Rocks 2018. Dia mirza at iifa rocks 2018 Dia Mirza looked stunning at the fashion show organised by IIFA.

Also read| IIFA Awards 2018 Day 1: Highlight

IIFA Rocks 2018 also felicitated the winners for their excellence in technical fields. Here are the winners that were announced at the event:

Background Score: Jagga Jasoos (Pritam)
Best Choreography: Jagga Jasoos (Vijay Ganguly & Ruel Dausan Varindani)
Special Effects: Jagga Jasoos (NY VFXWALA – Prasad Vasant Sutar)
Best Screenplay: Bareilly Ki Barfi (Nitesh Tiwari and Shreyas Jain) Best Dialogues: Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (Hitesh Kewalya)
Best Sound Design: Tiger Zinda Hai (Dileep Subramaniam & Ganesh Gangadharan, YRF STUDIOS)
Best Cinematography: Marcin Laskawiec, USC
Best Editing Award: Newton (Shweta Venkat Mathew)
Best Lyrics Awards: Mere Rashke Qamar, Baadshaho (Nusrat Fateh Ali, A1 Melody Fana and Manoj Muntashir

