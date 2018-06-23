Inside IIFA Rocks 2018: Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan bring the house down in Bangkok

The nineteenth edition of the glamorous International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) kickstarted on Friday in Bangkok. Like every year, the beginning of the three-day extravaganza was marked by the musical evening IIFA Rocks. The evening witnessed a perfect medley of music by some of the finest artists from the Indian music industry. Music director-singer Pritam along with singers like Sreerama Chandra, Amit Mishra, Shalmali Kholgade, Antara Mitra, Nakash Aziz and Nikitha enthralled Bollywood buffs in Bangkok as they presented them with a musical evening to remember.
Adding to the evening of glitz and glamour were the hosts Ayushmann Khurrana and Kartik Aaryan. While Ayushmaan’s anchoring skills are spot on, first-time host Kartik also didn’t disappoint the audience. Others who added to the fun evening were Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Karan Johar. A few videos from the event have the stars going crazy as they enjoyed the much-awaited award night of the year. From Arjun’s dance on “Hum Kaale Hain Toh Kya Hua” to KJo’s performance on the stage with Varun, Kartik, Ayushmann, Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun on hit Bollywood number “O Lal Dupatte Wali”, this turned out to be an enjoyable evening for the audience.
The two young stars Nushrat Bharucha and Mouni Roy also entertained the crowd with their sizzling dance moves at IIFA Rocks 2018. After watching the inside photos and videos, it seems like all the performers of the evening have set the stage for the main event on June 24 at Siam Niramit Theatre, Bangkok.
Check out a few inside photos and videos from IIFA Rocks 2018
IIFA Rocks 2018 also felicitated the winners for their excellence in technical fields. Here are the winners that were announced at the event:
Background Score: Jagga Jasoos (Pritam)
Best Choreography: Jagga Jasoos (Vijay Ganguly & Ruel Dausan Varindani)
Special Effects: Jagga Jasoos (NY VFXWALA – Prasad Vasant Sutar)
Best Screenplay: Bareilly Ki Barfi (Nitesh Tiwari and Shreyas Jain) Best Dialogues: Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (Hitesh Kewalya)
Best Sound Design: Tiger Zinda Hai (Dileep Subramaniam & Ganesh Gangadharan, YRF STUDIOS)
Best Cinematography: Marcin Laskawiec, USC
Best Editing Award: Newton (Shweta Venkat Mathew)
Best Lyrics Awards: Mere Rashke Qamar, Baadshaho (Nusrat Fateh Ali, A1 Melody Fana and Manoj Muntashir
