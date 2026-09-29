IIFA Awards 2027: Salman, Shahid, Kareena to perform, Pankaj, Varun debut as hosts

Earlier this month, the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) announced that its 27th edition will be held at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi in January 2027. This year, IIFA is aiming bigger with a star-studded line-up of hosts and performers. While Varun Dhawan and Pankaj Tripathi will make their debut as hosts, Salman Khan is set to perform at the event.

Every year, IIFA rolls out its green carpet for the biggest Bollywood celebrities over two days. This year, IIFA Digital Awards will take place on January 22, and the main award ceremony will take place on January 23 at the Etihad Arena at Yas Island. Mirzapur actor Pankaj Tripathi will be seen making his debut as a host this year. He will join Ali Fazal to host the IIFA Digital Awards.

Talking about his debut as an award show host, Tripathi said in a statement, “For an actor, there are certain moments that come with a little extra nervousness and a lot of excitement, and hosting the IIFA Digital Awards for the first time is definitely one of them. I have spent much of my journey standing in front of the camera and telling stories through characters, so stepping onto the IIFA stage in a completely different role is both exciting and humbling. In fact, this will be my first experience of hosting an awards show, which makes the moment even more special for me.”

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Varun Dhawan also makes his debut as the host for the IIFA Awards this year. He will be anchoring the main event along with Karan Johar and Maniesh Paul. Talking about hosting IIFA, Maniesh said. “Hosting IIFA has been such a special part of my journey. I’ve had the privilege of being on this incredible stage multiple times, and every time IIFA comes around, that excitement and nervous energy is the same. The live audience, the stars, the madness, the laughter- there’s simply nothing quite like it. To be returning as host for the 27th edition, and especially to be back at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, feels incredibly special.”

Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor to perform at IIFA 2027

This year, the show will also witness performances by Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor. Talking about his performance at IIFA 2027, Salman said in a statement, “IIFA and I go back a long way. I have been part of this journey since its early years, and every time IIFA calls, there is a special feeling because it is not just an awards show; it is a celebration of our films, our people, and the audiences who have given us so much love. I have performed at IIFA over the years. I have a deep connection with Abu Dhabi, and Yas Island has become a beautiful home for IIFA. IIFA 2027 is going to be another big one, and I am happy to be a part of it.”

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Shahid Kapoor also expressed his excitement and said, “IIFA has been a special part of my journey over the years… as an actor, a host and a performer. Some of my most memorable moments have happened on that stage, and there’s always an incredible energy when audiences from around the world come together to celebrate Indian cinema.”