IIFA Awards 2019 LIVE UPDATES

IIFA Awards 2019 live updates: Hosted by Ayushmann Khurrana, the awards gala will see some sensational performances by Bollywood's biggest stars.

IIFA Awards 2019 is being held in Mumbai.

The 20th edition of International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards is currently being held in Mumbai’s Dome@NSCI, SVP Stadium. Hosted by Ayushmann Khurrana, the awards gala will see some sensational performances by Bollywood’s biggest stars.

Among those who are expected to perform are Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit.

IIFA Awards 2019 marks the beginning of the new awards season. 2018 had been a diverse and fulfilling year in terms of the range of cinema it had to offer the audience. From Ayushmann Khurrana’s family entertainer Badhaai Ho to Alia Bhatt’s winsome performance in the espionage thriller Raazi, we can safely state that last year was high-on-content as well as commercially viability.

It would be interesting to see who walks away with the maximum trophies as Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju has been nominated in seven categories, while Ayushmann’s Badhaai Ho has bagged nominations in six categories.

Earlier, on Monday night, the who’s who of the industry had descended at IIFA Rocks 2019. The event was hosted by Ali Fazal and Radhika Apte.

Early bird at IIFA Awards 2019

Manoj Singh, who was last seen in Dream Girl, arrives for IIFA Awards 2019.

Both Katrina Kaif and Madhuri Dixit, who will be performing this year, had earlier shared their sentiments about IIFA.

Katrina Kaif said, "IIFA is a great opportunity for the entire film fraternity to connect with their fans on both national and international platforms. I am personally very thrilled to perform at NEXA IIFA Awards 2019 and I look forward to having a great time at the 20th homecoming celebration of Indian Cinema, in Mumbai.”

Madhuri Dixit shared, "IIFA truly is an inspiring platform, a global phenomenon with a massive fan following year after year that celebrates the brilliance of Indian cinema worldwide. I am honored to be a part of 20th homecoming celebrations and I wish IIFA all the success as we mark the homecoming edition of the grandiose global event here in Mumbai.”

