IIFA Awards 2018: Winners, performances and everything else you need to know

The biggest awards gala of Bollywood was held last night and it was as grand a spectacle as you would have imagined. Yes, we are talking about The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards which took place in Bangkok, Thailand on June 24. The night saw some thrilling performances as the audience waited to see who would take the coveted trophy home.

The hosts of the night, Karan Johar and Riteish Deshmukh, were as usual charming and enigmatic as they took over the stage to announce the winners and performers. But perhaps, the show-stopper of the magical night was Rekha. After what seemed likes ages, veteran actor Rekha took to the stage to deliver a performance that was in equal parts lovely and nostalgic. She enthralled the viewers by presenting her act which took the audience on a trip to the golden years of Hindi cinema.

And the award for the Best Picture goes to #TumhariSulu#IIFA2018 pic.twitter.com/MIoehhJxQM — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) June 24, 2018

She was the queen of grace and worthy of every praise. There’s no doubt the award for Performance in a Leading Role – Female posthumously goes to the late #Sridevi#IIFA2018 #NEXAIIFAAwards pic.twitter.com/x88ClJgR1d — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) June 24, 2018

The big night also saw the stars delivering some stellar performances on the stage. Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan burnt the dance floor. Bobby Deol, who recently made a comeback to the big screen after a gap of five years with Race 3, performed on the film’s song “Party Chale On.” The event also saw Kriti Sanon and Lulia Vantur taking the audience on an entertaining ride. But perhaps the highlight of the event was Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar and Riteish Deshmukh dancing to Veere Di Wedding’s “Tareefan.”

The very evergreen #Rekha ji performed at the IIFA stage after 20 long years and we couldn’t be more honoured to have her.#IIFA2018 pic.twitter.com/UllPd5JH22 — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) June 24, 2018

It’s amazing how #RanbirKapoor brings so much charm even to a rugged avatar! #IIFA2018 pic.twitter.com/OQoMWxqeIa — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) June 24, 2018

The IIFA Awards 2018 also paid tribute to late actors Sridevi and Shashi Kapoor. Anupam Kher was also honoured with an IIFA Award for Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema, therefore acknowledging his considerable contribution the field of arts. The Style Icon of the Year was awarded to young star Kriti Sanon.

Here’s a list of IIFA Awards 2018 winners:

Best Picture – Tumhari Sulu

Best Direction – Saket Chaudhary (Hindi Medium)

Best Actor in a Leading Role – Female – Late Sridevi (Mom)

Best Actor in a Leading Role – Male – Irrfan Khan (Hindi Medium)

Best Supporting Actor – Female – Meher Vij (Secret Superstar)

Best Supporting Actor – Male – Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Mom)

Best Story – Amit V Masurkar (Newton)

Best Debut Director – Konkona Sen Sharma (A death in the Gunj)

Best Music Direction – Amaal Mallik, Tanishk Bagchi & Akhil Sachdeva (Badrinath Ki Dulhania)

Best Playback Singer Female – Meghna Mishra (Main Kaun Hoon – Secret Superstar)

Best Playback Singer Male – Arijit Singh (Hawayein – Jab Harry Met Sejal)

Best Lyrics – Manoj Muntashir (Mere Rashke Qamar – Baadshaho)

Style Icon Award – Kriti Sanon

Next IIFA give away winner – Arjun Kapoor

But before the special night, there were other equally memorable events. On June 22, we saw quite a few celebrities perform at IIFA Rocks. IIFA Rocks was the first leg of the event that saw melodious performances by the likes of music director Pritam along with singers such as Sreerama Chandra, Amit Mishra, Shalmali Kholgade, Antara Mitra, Nakash Aziz and Nikitha. The crowd was also treated with dance performances by Mouni Roy and Nushrat Bharucha. IIFA Rocks was hosted by Kartik Aaryan and Ayushmann Khurrana.

The second day of IIFA was a quieter affair as Bollywood stars such as Ranbir Kapoor and Varun Dhawan had a meet-and-greet session with their fans. Varun even danced on his hit tracks, much to the delight of his fans. Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher and Dia Mirza also spoke on the need of preserving and nurturing the rich cinematic culture of Indian cinema. All in all, the three-day IIFA event was as big, rich and fun as one could have hoped.

The IIFA Awards 2018 will air on Colors TV in July. It will also be available for streaming on Voot.

