IIFA Awards 2018 Day 3 LIVE UPDATES

19th IIFA Awards 2018: Karan Johar and Riteish Deshmukh will host tonight’s ceremony. 19th IIFA Awards 2018: Karan Johar and Riteish Deshmukh will host tonight’s ceremony.

IIFA Awards 2018 live updates: Held at Siam Niramit Theatre in Bangkok, IIFA Awards 2018 will see its conclusion tonight. From 6:30 pm, the who’s who of Bollywood will descend on the IIFA Awards green carpet and the actual award ceremony will kick off at 7:30 pm.

Karan Johar will co-host the awards show with Riteish Deshmukh. The celebrities who will perform during the evening are Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Rekha, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Iulia Vantur.

While the IIFA 2018 Technical Awards have already been announced, tonight’s ceremony will honour stars and movies in the Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor (Male), Best Actor (Female), Best Actor In Supporting Role (Female), Best Actor In Supporting Role (Male), Best Story and Best Music Direction category.