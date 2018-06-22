IIFA Awards 2018 Day 1 LIVE UPDATES

19th IIFA Awards 2018 live updates: Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana and Varun Dhawan were seen at the IIFA 2018 press conference in Bangkok. 19th IIFA Awards 2018 live updates: Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana and Varun Dhawan were seen at the IIFA 2018 press conference in Bangkok.

IIFA Awards 2018 live updates: One of Bollywood’s biggest events will be flagged off tonight. Yes, we are talking about IIFA 2018. The first leg of the event will begin at 5 pm in Bangkok’s Siam Niramit Theatre. The evening will kickstart with the green carpet and the main event will begin from 7 pm.

IIFA Rocks will be hosted by Bollywood’s young guns Ayushmann Khurrana and Kartik Aaryan. A host of celebrities like Pritam Chakraborty, Nushrat Bharucha, Sreerama Chandra, Amit Mishra, Shalmali Kholgade, Antara Mitra, Nakash Aziz and Nikitha will take the stage during IIFA Rocks. A segment of IIFA Rocks will also be hosted by Karan Johar and Riteish Deshmukh.