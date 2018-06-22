IIFA Awards 2018 Day 1 LIVE UPDATES

19th IIFA Awards 2018 live updates: Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana and Varun Dhawan were seen at the IIFA 2018 press conference in Bangkok.
IIFA Awards 2018 live updates: One of Bollywood’s biggest events will be flagged off tonight. Yes, we are talking about IIFA 2018. The first leg of the event will begin at 5 pm in Bangkok’s Siam Niramit Theatre. The evening will kickstart with the green carpet and the main event will begin from 7 pm.
IIFA Rocks will be hosted by Bollywood’s young guns Ayushmann Khurrana and Kartik Aaryan. A host of celebrities like Pritam Chakraborty, Nushrat Bharucha, Sreerama Chandra, Amit Mishra, Shalmali Kholgade, Antara Mitra, Nakash Aziz and Nikitha will take the stage during IIFA Rocks. A segment of IIFA Rocks will also be hosted by Karan Johar and Riteish Deshmukh.
Live Blog
IIFA Awards 2018 live updates: Follow all the latest updates about your favourite Bollywood celebrities at IIFA 2018.
Talking about International Indian Film Academy Awards coming back to Bangkok, Andre Timmins, Director- Wizcraft International, said, “We are pleased to be taking IIFA back to Bangkok after 10 years. IIFA has grown over this decade and we are excited to celebrate the grandeur and excitement in Amazing Thailand. Vibrant Bangkok is the perfect host to welcome and embrace the spirit of Bollywood like no other and it’s a pleasure to see Thailand welcome IIFA with open arms for the second time. IIFA continues the endeavour to build bridges between countries, communities and cultures and increase businesses such as tourism and wedding among others for host destinations.”
Ranbir Kapoor, who will be seen next in Sanju, said, “IIFA Bangkok holds a very special place in my heart. I won the best debutante award at IIFA 2008 in Bangkok. The 19th edition of IIFA Weekend and Awards is going to be a great one and I am eager to connect with my fans and look forward to giving a power-packed performance.”
“I was privileged to be at the Millennium Dome in London when the IIFAs were born and I’ve participated in the journey across the world. My father and I have been part of the IIFA Advisory Board and share the passion to take Indian cinema across the world. The impact of the IIFAs can be felt in the growth of distribution and film incentives in key markets around the globe. I wish the IIFAs well and more power to the organizing team of Wizcraft,” said Karan Johar in a statement.