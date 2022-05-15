scorecardresearch
Sunday, May 15, 2022
IIFA 2022 postponed, to be held in July

The 2022 edition of IIFA is set to be hosted by Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul.

New Delhi
May 15, 2022 6:29:35 pm
salman khan IIFASalman Khan will be hosting the 2022 edition of IIFA.

Following the demise of the President of the UAE, Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the International Indian Film Academy has decided to postpone 2022 IIFA Weekend & Awards, which was scheduled to held from May 19 to May 21. The event, which was supposed to take place on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, has been shifted to mid-July.

“With this sad news, the UAE nation is in a state of mourning and has declared a 40-day mourning period. In solidarity with the people and Government of the UAE and with the national mourning being observed, the 22nd edition of the IIFA Weekend & Awards to be held on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi from the 19th to 21st of May 2022 has been postponed,” a statement read.

ALSO READ |Salman Khan to host IIFA 2022 in Abu Dhabi

The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) further stated that the award ceremony will now be held from July 14 to July 16 this year. “IIFA expresses its apologies to all the fans and ticketholders and promises a bigger, more exciting celebration of the India-UAE friendship at the later date,” the statement further read.

Talking about the event, Salman said the latest edition of IIFA will be a grand celebration at one of his favourite destinations. “It will be an even bigger celebration as we celebrate the 75th year of India’s independence and UAE’s golden jubilee celebration.”

