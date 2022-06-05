IIFA 2022: Fardeen Khan makes grand entry with daughter Diani Isabella, fans say ‘So glad he’s back in action’

Actor Fardeen Khan stunned Bollywood fans when he made an entry at IIFA Awards 2022 with his daughter Diani Isabella Khan. He walked the green carpet in a grey suit and posed for the paparazzi. In a video doing the rounds on social media, Fardeen holds his daughter Diani’s hand as he heads to the green carpet. Fans didn’t miss his weight-loss transformation and praised him for becoming fit.

One fan wrote, “He’s looking great.” Another added, “Most charismatic man, so happy he’s back in action.” Others flooded the video with hearts and said that he was one of the handsomest men in the industry. One wrote, “Great that he’s looking fit.” Another wrote, “Bhai, abhi bhi young lag raha hai.”

Fardeen will make his comeback with the film Visfot and has already wrapped up shooting for the horror drama. The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Priya Bapat and Krystle D’Souza. He also stars in the sequel to his 2005 hit No Entry. The original film starred Fardeen, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta, Esha Deol, and Celina Jaitly in lead roles.

In an interview to India Today, Anees Bazmee said that the film will go on floors soon. “The shoot of the film is going to start very soon. I have met Salman bhai four to five times and bol diya ki jaldi shuru karni hai film (I told him that we have to start this film soon now). He is very serious and we are going to start very soon. Salman bhai is there, there’s Fardeen and Anil Kapoor. These three will be a part of the movie.”