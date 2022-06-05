IIFA 2022 Awards full winners list: Vicky Kaushal-Kriti Sanon win big, Shershaah awarded Best Picture

The International Indian Film Academy Awards, popularly known as IIFA, was held in Abu Dhabi during the first weekend of June. The IIFA Rocks event was held on June 3 and the Main Awards was held on June 4. It was a time of much revelry and entertainment as there were several scintillating performances from Sara Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Nora Fatehi.

The biopic Shershaah was awarded Best Picture, and director Vishnuvaradhan was awarded Best Director for the same film. Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon were awarded Best Actor and Best Actress for their performances in Sardar Udham and Mimi, respectively.

Here is the full list of winners for IIFA 2022:

Best Actor (Male) – Vicky Kaushal for Sardar Udham

Best Actor (Female) – Kriti Sanon for Mimi

Best Director – Vishnuvaradhan for Shershaah

Best Film – Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shabbir Boxwala, Ajay Shah, Himanshu Gandhi for Shershaah

Best Playback Singer Female – Asees Kaur for ‘Raataan Lambiyan’, Shershaah

Best Playback Singer Male – Jubin Nautiyal for song ‘Raataan Lambiyan’, Shershaah

Best Lyrics – Kausar Munir for ‘Lehra Do’, 83

Best Music Direction – A R Rahman for Atrangi Re and Jasleen Royal, Javed-Mohsin, Vikram Montrose, B Praak, Jaani for Shershaah

Best Male Debut – Ahan Shetty for Tadap

Best Female Debut – Sharvari Wagh for Bunty Aur Babli 2

Best Story Adapted – Kabir Khan, Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan for 83

Best Original Story – Ludo by Anurag Basu

Best Supporting Actor Female – Sai Tamhankar for Mimi

Best Supporting Actor Male – Pankaj Tripathi for Ludo

Here are some of the best moments from the night

Abhishek Bachchan showed his dance moves

Sara Ali Khan dances to Chaka Chak

Ananya Panday shakes a leg on the dance floor

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai being the cynosure of all eyes

Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram and penned an emotional post after receiving the IIFA award. He wrote, “Behind all that jazz it’s that boy who once thought everything he wished to achieve was all too far. Waited for you since forever… not leaving you tonight! IIFA Best Actor! Thank You @shoojitsircar for believing in me and making it possible for me and thank you Team #SardarUdham, this one’s for all of us.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

The IIFA 2022 Awards was hosted by Salman Khan, Maniesh Paul and Riteish Deshmukh.