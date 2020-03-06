IIFA 2020 postponed amid coronavirus scare

IIFA 2020 has been postponed. IIFA 2020 has been postponed.

IIFA 2020, which was scheduled to take place in Madhya Pradesh later this month, has been postponed due to the coronavirus scare. The organisers of the award function are yet to announce the new date.

The statement from IIFA read, “With due regard to the growing concerns around the spread of the COVID-19 virus and keeping the health and safety of IIFA’s fans and the general community at large, after consulting the Madhya Pradesh government, the IIFA management, and stakeholders from the film industry, it has been decided to postpone to a later date the much-awaited IIFA Weekend and Awards 2020 celebrations which were originally scheduled at the end of March 2020.”

“A fresh date and plans for hosting IIFA in Madhya Pradesh will be announced at the earliest. IIFA is fully committed to ensure the safety of the citizens and legions of IIFA fans who travel from across the globe to attend and experience the magic of IIFA. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused, and hope that all concerned understand the sensitivity of the situation,” the statement concluded.

Katrina Kaif and Kartik Aaryan recently attended the IIFA 2020 press conference in Mumbai. The postponement comes just a couple of days after the glamorous event. The official website of IIFA had also announced the award nominees.

Bollywood celebrities like Parineeti Chopra, Sunny Leone, Kriti Sanon and a few others have been sporting masks while travelling and have also urged their fans to stay safe. So far, the confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in India are 31.

IIFA 2019, which was the twentieth edition of the prestigious award function, was held in Mumbai in September 2019.

