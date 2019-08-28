IIFA 2019 nominations: Andhadhun grabs maximum nods, Raazi and Padmaavat follow

After grabbing the National Award for Best Feature film in Hindi, Sriram Raghavan’s Andhadhun has got maximum nominations in the 20th edition of International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards. It has been nominated in thirteen categories. The Ayushmann Khurrana starrer is followed by Alia Bhatt’s Raazi and Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s Padmavat which have got ten nominations each.
The twentieth edition of the popular awards will be held in Mumbai in September.
2018 offered several other superhits and the award show plans to honour them all. Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju has been nominated in seven categories and Ayushmann’s Badhaai Ho is nominated in six categories.
The nominees for Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) include Ayushmann Khurrana (Andhadhun), Rajkummar Rao (Stree), Ranbir Kapoor (Sanju), Ranveer Singh (Padmaavat) and Vicky Kaushal (Raazi).
Commenting on IIFA 2019, Andre Timmins, Co-Founder-Director, Wizcraft International, said, “We are pleased to announce that Global Voting for our 20th edition IIFA Awards 2019 is now LIVE for IIFA fans and Bollywood enthusiasts from across the globe to cast their vote. It is a great line up of superstars in our chosen nominees for the 11 popular categories from Best Picture, Direction, Story, Performances and Music among others that truly echoes the outstanding talent and work our Hindi film industry has offered to the audiences this past year.”
Check out the full list of nominations:
1. Best Picture
Andhadhun
Badhaai Ho
Padmaavat
Raazi
Sanju
2. Direction
Sriram Raghavan: Andhadhun
Amit Ravindernath Sharma: Badhaai Ho
Sanjay Leela Bhansali: Padmaavat
Meghna Gulzar: Raazi
Rajkumar Hirani: Sanju
3. Performance in a Leading Role (Female)
Alia Bhatt: Raazi
Deepika Padukone: Padmaavat
Neena Gupta: Badhaai Ho
Rani Mukerji: Hichki
Tabu: Andhadhun
4. Performance in a Leading Role (Male)
Ayushmann Khurrana: Andhadhun
Rajkummar Rao: Stree
Ranbir Kapoor: Sanju
Ranveer Singh: Padmaavat
Vicky Kaushal: Raazi
5. Performance in a Supporting Role (Female)
Aditi Rao Hydari: Padmaavat
Neena Gupta: Mulk
Radhika Apte: Andhadhun
Surekha Sikri: Badhaai Ho
Swara Bhaskar: Veere Di Wedding
6. Performance in a Supporting Role (Male)
Anil Kapoor: Race 3
Jim Sarbh: Padmaavat
Manoj Pahwa: Mulk
Pankaj Tripathi: Stree
Vicky Kaushal: Sanju
7. Music Direction
Amaal Mallik, Guru Randhawa, Rochak Kohli, Saurabh-Vaibhav, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Zack Knight: Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
Amit Trivedi: Manmarziyaan
Amit Trivedi: Andhadhun
Sanjay Leela Bhansali: Padmaavat
Shankar Ehsaan Loy: Raazi
8. Best Story
Arijit Biswas, Hemanth Rao, Pooja Ladha Surti, Sriram Raghavan, Yogesh Chandekar: Andhadhun
Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani: Sanju
Akshat Ghildial, Shantanu Srivastava: Badhaai Ho
Harinder S Sikka: Raazi
R Balki, Twinkle Khanna: Padman
9. Lyrics
Amitabh Bhattacharya: Dhadak (Dhadak)
Gulzar: Ae Watan (Male) Raazi
Irshad Kamil: Mere Naam Tu (Zero)
Jaideep Sahni: Naina Da Kya Kasoor (Andhadhun)
Shellee: Daryaa (Manmarziyaan)
10. Playback Singer (Male)
Abhay Jodhpurkar: Mere Naam Tu, Zero
Amit Trivedi: Naina Da Kya Kasoor, Andhadhun
Arijit Singh: Ae Watan(Male), Raazi
Arijit Singh: Tera Yaar Hoon Main, Sonu Ke Titu Ki
Sweety
Sukhwinder Singh: Kar Har Maidaan Fateh, Sanju
11. Playback Singer (Female)
Harshdeep Kaur; Vibha Saraf: Dilbaro, Raazi
Shreya Ghoshal: Ghoomar, Padmaavat
Sunidhi Chauhan: Ae Watan (Female), Raazi
Sunidhi Chauhan: Main Badhiya Tu Bhi Badhiya, Sanju
Tulsi Kumar: Paniyon Sa, SatyamevJayate