IIFA 2019 nominations: Andhadhun grabs maximum nods, Raazi and Padmaavat follow

After grabbing the National Award for Best Feature film in Hindi, Sriram Raghavan’s Andhadhun has got maximum nominations in the 20th edition of International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards. It has been nominated in thirteen categories. The Ayushmann Khurrana starrer is followed by Alia Bhatt’s Raazi and Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s Padmavat which have got ten nominations each.

The twentieth edition of the popular awards will be held in Mumbai in September.

2018 offered several other superhits and the award show plans to honour them all. Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju has been nominated in seven categories and Ayushmann’s Badhaai Ho is nominated in six categories.

The nominees for Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) include Ayushmann Khurrana (Andhadhun), Rajkummar Rao (Stree), Ranbir Kapoor (Sanju), Ranveer Singh (Padmaavat) and Vicky Kaushal (Raazi).

Commenting on IIFA 2019, Andre Timmins, Co-Founder-Director, Wizcraft International, said, “We are pleased to announce that Global Voting for our 20th edition IIFA Awards 2019 is now LIVE for IIFA fans and Bollywood enthusiasts from across the globe to cast their vote. It is a great line up of superstars in our chosen nominees for the 11 popular categories from Best Picture, Direction, Story, Performances and Music among others that truly echoes the outstanding talent and work our Hindi film industry has offered to the audiences this past year.”

Check out the full list of nominations:

1. Best Picture

Andhadhun

Badhaai Ho

Padmaavat

Raazi

Sanju

2. Direction

Sriram Raghavan: Andhadhun

Amit Ravindernath Sharma: Badhaai Ho

Sanjay Leela Bhansali: Padmaavat

Meghna Gulzar: Raazi

Rajkumar Hirani: Sanju

3. Performance in a Leading Role (Female)

Alia Bhatt: Raazi

Deepika Padukone: Padmaavat

Neena Gupta: Badhaai Ho

Rani Mukerji: Hichki

Tabu: Andhadhun

4. Performance in a Leading Role (Male)

Ayushmann Khurrana: Andhadhun

Rajkummar Rao: Stree

Ranbir Kapoor: Sanju

Ranveer Singh: Padmaavat

Vicky Kaushal: Raazi

5. Performance in a Supporting Role (Female)

Aditi Rao Hydari: Padmaavat

Neena Gupta: Mulk

Radhika Apte: Andhadhun

Surekha Sikri: Badhaai Ho

Swara Bhaskar: Veere Di Wedding

6. Performance in a Supporting Role (Male)

Anil Kapoor: Race 3

Jim Sarbh: Padmaavat

Manoj Pahwa: Mulk

Pankaj Tripathi: Stree

Vicky Kaushal: Sanju

7. Music Direction

Amaal Mallik, Guru Randhawa, Rochak Kohli, Saurabh-Vaibhav, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Zack Knight: Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Amit Trivedi: Manmarziyaan

Amit Trivedi: Andhadhun

Sanjay Leela Bhansali: Padmaavat

Shankar Ehsaan Loy: Raazi

8. Best Story

Arijit Biswas, Hemanth Rao, Pooja Ladha Surti, Sriram Raghavan, Yogesh Chandekar: Andhadhun

Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani: Sanju

Akshat Ghildial, Shantanu Srivastava: Badhaai Ho

Harinder S Sikka: Raazi

R Balki, Twinkle Khanna: Padman

9. Lyrics

Amitabh Bhattacharya: Dhadak (Dhadak)

Gulzar: Ae Watan (Male) Raazi

Irshad Kamil: Mere Naam Tu (Zero)

Jaideep Sahni: Naina Da Kya Kasoor (Andhadhun)

Shellee: Daryaa (Manmarziyaan)

10. Playback Singer (Male)

Abhay Jodhpurkar: Mere Naam Tu, Zero

Amit Trivedi: Naina Da Kya Kasoor, Andhadhun

Arijit Singh: Ae Watan(Male), Raazi

Arijit Singh: Tera Yaar Hoon Main, Sonu Ke Titu Ki

Sweety

Sukhwinder Singh: Kar Har Maidaan Fateh, Sanju

11. Playback Singer (Female)

Harshdeep Kaur; Vibha Saraf: Dilbaro, Raazi

Shreya Ghoshal: Ghoomar, Padmaavat

Sunidhi Chauhan: Ae Watan (Female), Raazi

Sunidhi Chauhan: Main Badhiya Tu Bhi Badhiya, Sanju

Tulsi Kumar: Paniyon Sa, SatyamevJayate