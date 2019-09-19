Inside IIFA 2019: Everything that happened at the awards night

IIFA 2019 was held at a grand event in Mumbai on Wednesday night. While actors like Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt walked away with the top honours of Best Actors, Sriram Raghavan won the Best Director trophy for Andhadhun.

Advertising

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan and Madhuri Dixit gave scintillating performances too. On the other hand, brothers Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana made the best hosting partners at IIFA Awards 2019.

Ranveer and Deepika Padukone also grabbed eyeballs as they couldn’t get enough of each other at the event.

From the photos and videos that the celebs and their fans shared on social media, we know that the annual awards night was a gala one.

Advertising

Scroll to see the inside photos and videos shared by the guests from the IIFA 2019:

Here are the videos and photos of IIFA 2019 performances:

And here are some photos of the stars as they collected their trophies on stage:

The globe-trotting International Indian Film Academy Awards or IIFA was held in Mumbai this year making it all the more special.