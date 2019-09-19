IIFA 2019 winners: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Sriram Raghavan win big

The new awards season began with the 20th edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards 2019 on Wednesday night in Mumbai. It was hosted by Ayushmann Khurrana. Some of the biggest winners of the night were Ranveer Singh (Best Actor for Padmaavat), Alia Bhatt (Best Actress for Raazi), Sriram Raghavan (Best Director for Andhadhun) and Raazi (Best Film).

The awards night also featured some stunning performances by Bollywood’s brightest stars. Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, Madhuri Dixit Nene dazzled with their scintillating acts.

The night began with the green carpet, where celebrities like Ayushmann Khurrana, Preity Zinta, Sara Ali Khan, Urvashi Rautela, Swara Bhasker, Genelia D’Souza and Riteish Deshmukh, Mouni Roy among others were spotted.

PHOTOS | Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal and others attend IIFA Awards 2019

Before Ayushmann took over the hosting duties, Karan Johar began the show in his inimitable style. Bollywood star Ranveer Singh gave the opening act of the show. The actor performed with the World of Dance winner, Kings United.

Ranveer’s act was followed by Katrina Kaif, who got a special cheer from Bollywood’s Bhai, Salman Khan. Salman stood up from his seat as Katrina took the stage. The actor performed on songs like “Suraiya” and “Aithey Aa” among others.

Vicky Kaushal made his debut on IIFA stage as he grooved to numbers such as “Kava Kava”, “Gur Naal Ishq Mitha” and “Dhyanchand”. Another actor who captivated with her maiden act on the big stage was Sara Ali Khan. Sara danced to songs like “Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re” and “Ole Ole Ole”.

The final act of the night belonged to Salman Khan as he turned up the energy with his electric performance on tracks “O O Jane Jaana” and “Garam Chai Ki Pyaali Ho”.

Here’s the complete list of winners:

Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh for “Ae Watan”

Best Playback Singer (Female): Harshdeep Kaur and Vibha Saraf for “Dilbaro”

Outstanding Achievement in Cinema: Jagdeep

Best Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya for “Dhadak”

Best Music: Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Best Story: Sriram Raghavan, Pooja Ladha Surti, Arijit Biswas, Yogesh Chandekar and Hemanth Rao for Andhadhun

Best music direction in last 20 years: Pritam

Best director in last 20 years: Rajkumar Hirani

Best film in last 20 years: Kaho Na Pyaar Hai

Best actor in last 20 years: Ranbir Kapoor

Best actress in last 20 years: Deepika Padukone

Best Debutant (Male): Ishaan Khatter for Dhadak and Beyond the Clouds

Best Debutant (Female): Sara Ali Khan for Kedarnath

Best Supporting Actor (Male): Vicky Kaushal for Sanju

Best Supporting Actor (Female): Aditi Rao Hydari for Padmaavat

Best Director: Sriram Raghavan for Andhadhun

Best Actor (Male): Ranveer Singh for Padmaavat

Best Actor (Female): Alia Bhatt for Raazi

Best Film: Raazi

Saroj Khan was also awarded for her contribution to Hindi cinema on the night.