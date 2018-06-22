IIFA Awards 2018 live streaming: When and where to watch 19th IIFA Awards on TV and Online

19th IIFA Awards 2018 live streaming: IIFA 2018 is happening in Bangkok, Thailand. 19th IIFA Awards 2018 live streaming: IIFA 2018 is happening in Bangkok, Thailand.

IIFA Awards 2018 live streaming: The 19th edition of IIFA is here and much like every year, the audience will get to see some of their favourite celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Bobby Deol among others on the stage of this Bollywood extravaganza. This year, IIFA awards are being held in Bangkok. However, for those who can’t make it to the capital of Thailand, you can watch the awards gala on Colors and Voot.

Talking about IIFA’s collaboration with Colors TV for the fourth time in a row, Raj Nayak – COO, Viacom 18 said, “We are delighted to enter the fourth consecutive year of partnership with IIFA. Together, we have taken the magic of IIFA to the global audience year on year. In this edition, with the partnership extending to Viacom18’s digital platform, VOOT, we are certain that we will open new vistas and challenge all boundaries. As Indian cinema continues to set new benchmarks, IIFA and COLORS will go on to celebrate the power of a story well told and bring to the television viewers world-class content that will brighten their lives. Viewers can look forward to the IIFA experience in their homes this July.”

The IIFA 2018 weekend starts on June 22 and will last till June 24. Fans will get a chance to see all the IIFA action on their screens in July. The ceremony will be broadcast on Colors TV and this year, the audience can also watch all the action on Voot too.

