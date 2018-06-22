IIFA 2018: Everything you need to know about the Bollywood extravaganza

IIFA 2018 will commence from June 22 and will continue till June 24. IIFA 2018 will commence from June 22 and will continue till June 24.

Like every year, this year too the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) will bring together the who’s who of the entertainment industry. The gala event will celebrate the work of Hindi cinema and will honour those who stood out from the rest. Apart from acknowledging the talent, the three-day extravaganza will witness members of Hindi film fraternity in their elements. Over the years, actors like Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan have been entertaining their fans on foreign shores.

While the actors prepare to leave for Bangkok, the destination of IIFA 2018, we answer all your queries about the glittery annual award ceremony.

Bollywood fever to grip Bangkok after a decade

Over the years the organisers of IIFA have organised the award night at various locations like Johannesburg, Amsterdam, Dubai, Colombo, Toronto, Singapore, Tampa Bay, Kuala Lumpur and New York. This year, the Bollywood entourage will be in Bangkok at Siam Niramit Theatre. Starting from June 22, the capital city of Thailand will host celebrities till June 24. It is after a gap of ten years that IIFA will be returning to the city known for its vibrant street life.

Musical night at IIFA Rocks 2018

Following its years old tradition, the musical event IIFA Rocks, to be held on June 22, will set the stage for the main event which is scheduled for June 24. This year IIFA Rocks will be hosted by Ayushmann Khurrana and Kartik Aaryan. The line up of performers includes singer-composer Pritam who has created a few new melodies with the Thai musicians and their instruments for the musical event. Apart from him, singers Shalmali Kholgade, Amit Mishra, Antara Mitra, Sree Ram and others will enthrall the audience with their ear soothing voices. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor Nushrat Bharucha will add to the glamour quotient of the event with her special performance.

Star performers at IIFA 2018

The star-studded awards night on June 24 will be hosted by witty Karan Johar and Riteish Deshmukh. While Ranbir Kapoor will be using the platform to promote his June 29 release Sanju, yesteryear actor Rekha will take the stage after a long gap of twenty years. Among others who will add glamour to the event include Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Iulia Vantur.

IIFA 2018 Nominations

Best Film

Bareilly Ki Barfi

hindi medium

Newton

Toilet – Ek Prem Katha

Tumhari Sulu

Best Director

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Bareilly Ki Barfi

Saket Chaudhary, Hindi Medium

Anurag Basu, Jagga Jasoos

Amit V Masurkar, Newton

Suresh Triveni, Tumhari Sulu

Best Actor (Female)

Alia Bhatt, Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Sridevi, Mom

Zaira Wasim, Secret Superstar

Bhumi Pednekar, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Vidya Balan, Tumhari Sulu

Best Actor (Male)

Irrfan Khan, Hindi Medium

Ranbir Kapoor, Jagga Jasoos

Adil Hussain, Mukti Bhawan

Rajkummar Rao, Newton

Akshay Kumar, Toilet – Ek Prem Katha

Best Actor In Supporting Role (Female)

Seema Pahwa, Bareilly Ki Barfi

Tabu, Golmaal Again

Meher Vij, Secret Superstar

Seema Pahwa, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Neha Dhupia, Tumhari Sulu

Best Actor In Supporting Role (Male)

Rajkummar Rao, Bareilly Ki Barfi

Deepak Dobriyal, Hindi Medium

Nawazzuddin Siddiqui, Mom

Pankaj Tripathi, Newton

Vijay Maurya, Tumhari Sulu

Best Story

Amit V Masurkar, Newton

Siddharth-Garima , Toilet – Ek Prem Katha

Suresh Triveni, Tumhari Sulu

Best Music Direction

Amaal Mallik, Tanishk Bagchi, Akhil Sachdeva, Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Pritam, Jagga Jasoos

Tanishk Bagchi, Guru Randhawa-Rajat

Nagpal, Amartya Rahut, Santanu Ghatak, Tumhari Sulu

