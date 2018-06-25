IIFA Awards 2018 performances: From Rekha’s ‘Salaam-e-Ishq’ to Karan Johar’s impromptu ‘Shava Shava’

IIFA 2018 performances: Rekha, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and others set the stage on fire. IIFA 2018 performances: Rekha, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and others set the stage on fire.

The 19th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards took place in Bangkok, Thailand on June 24. The Bollyood extravagenza closed on a high note, honouring the best in the industry in 2017.

The prestigious awards’ show that spanned over three days might have come to an end but its performances, winners and moments will be remembered for a long time. There were acts which truly described Hindi cinema in three words – entertainment, entertainment and entertainment!

Here is a recap of all the amazing performances from B-town’s biggest stars that left the audience asking for more.

Rekha: One of the most memorable and stand-out performances of the evening was presented by Bollywood diva Rekha. The legendary actor was truly a pleasure to watch as she performed on her iconic tracks including her evergreen song “Salaam-e-Ishq,” making everyone lose their heart to her grace and beauty. The actor took to the stage after two decades and proved why we call her the ultimate icon.

Bollywood young guns like Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranbir Kapoor and others cheered for rekha after she left the audience spellbound.

Also read | IIFA Awards 2018: Winners, performances and everything else you need to know

Arjun Kapoor: Wearing his Punjabi swag, Arjun set the stage on fire with Kriti Sanon. The actor performed on many tracks from his films but left the crowd cheering with his act on “Tune Maari Entriyaan”. He also broke into an impromptu gig where he imitated Amitabh Bachchan and his hook step from the popular track “Chumma Chumma De De” from the film Hum.

Varun Dhawan: An entertainer that he is, Varun brought life on the stage with his performance, this time, adding double drama. The actor promoted his Sui Dhaaga character of Mauji and through VR effects, Mauji and Varun performed on Judwaa 2’s track together. It surely took us back in time when Varun performed on the song from Judwaa last year with Salman Khan.

Also read | IIFA Awards 2018 Day 3 Highlights: Tumhari Sulu, Sridevi and Irrfan Khan win big

Kartik Aaryan: The new addition to the IIFA family, Kartik gave an enthralling performance. He welcomed the audience with Salman Khan’s track “Swag Se Swagat.”

The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor also joined others on stage to give an impromptu Bhangra performance.

Bobby Deol: The Race 3 actor performed on his recent release’s title track with Iulia Vantur. Not only in films, Bobby managed to make a smashing onstage comeback too.

Ranbir Kapoor: The Sanju actor gave one of his best performances at IIFA 2018. He made the audience groove with him on “Balam Pichkari” among his other chartbusters.

Shraddha Kapoor: The actor performed on “Humma Humma” from Ok Jaanu and other hit tracks, leaving her fans asking for more.

And while the Bollywood stars kept enthralling the audience, the most entertaining act of the evening came from Karan Johar. The filmmaker broke into an impromptu act by the end of the show performing on “Shava Shava”. The director was joined by Varun, Arjun, Ranbir and many others on the stage.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd