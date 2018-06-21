Confirmed: Mouni Roy and Kartik Aryan to perform at IIFA 2018

IIFA 2018: Mouni Roy will be performing at this year’s IIFA Awards. IIFA 2018: Mouni Roy will be performing at this year’s IIFA Awards.

Injuries have become the order of the day at IIFA 2018. The latest celebrity to back out from his performance is Shahid Kapoor, who is suffering from severe back spasm after performing a tricky step during rehearsals. Before Shahid, Befikre star Vaani Kapoor too backed out as she also injured herself while rehearsing for her performance a few days back. We also had Sonu Ki Titu ki Sweety actor Kartik Aaryan who suffered a ligament tear. But worry not as the organisers have managed to rope in other actors in the nick of time to replace these performers.

In place of Vaani Kapoor, we will now have television diva Mouni Roy performing at IIFA. What about Shahid? Well, our Sonu has got it covered. Kartik, who had earlier backed out due to injury, has agreed to perform and host the awards despite his ligament tear. Other actors, who would have been under pressure to make up for the last-minute exits, are now heaving a sigh of relief, said our source from Bangkok.

Also read | IIFA 2018 nominations complete list: Tumhari Sulu leads the tally, Newton comes close second

See latest photos and videos of stars rehearsing before IIFA 2018:

As announced earlier, Rekha will be performing on stage after two decades. Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan will also add glitz to the beautiful evening with their sizzling performances.

At IIFA Rocks 2018, Nusrat Barucha and Pritam are expected to hit the stage.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd