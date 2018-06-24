IIFA 2018 Day 2: Ranbir Kapoor and Varun Dhawan greet their fans

IIFA 2018 Day 2: Fans got to meet their favorite stars Ranbir Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. IIFA 2018 Day 2: Fans got to meet their favorite stars Ranbir Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.

As fans gear up for the big night of the International Indian Film Academy Awards this year, Bollywood celebrities have been up to some really interesting things in Bangkok, Thailand. Apart from preparing to give their best performance on the stage, every celebrity is making sure to make each moment count. Varun Dhawan got the opportunity to meet his fans on the second day of the award show. He met and greeted his fans and even performed on Main Tera Hero’s title track “Tera Hero Idhar Hai”. Even Ranbir Kapoor made sure to spread his charm around. The Sanju actor hosted an evening for his fans which was attended by media across the globe.

Bollywood also got together under one roof to speak about The Globalisation of Indian Cinema and Preserving & Nurturing Cinematic Culture & Heritage at an auction event. The event saw the presence of actors such as Dia Mirza, Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Anupam Kher, among others.

Dia Mirza did her bit for the big event by bidding the highest number for the original vintage memorabilia of Mother India poster which is one of Bollywood’s iconic creation.

Commenting on this historic association, Wiz Andre Timmins, co-founder Director- Wizcraft International, the producers and creators of the IIFA movement, said, “With this partnership with Osian’s, IIFA has taken a significant step in ensuring the preservation of the rich history of Indian Cinema. While IIFA has always travelled the world to try and bring people and cultures closer together, an important aspect of that is promoting our unique cinematic history in other countries. I’m sure the event will be a huge success and India’s cinematic heritage will be appreciated globally.”

Varun Dhawan performing for fans on ‘Tera Hero Kidhar Hai’ from Main Tera Hero. (Picture credit: IIFA/Twitter) Varun Dhawan performing for fans on ‘Tera Hero Kidhar Hai’ from Main Tera Hero. (Picture credit: IIFA/Twitter)

Varun Dhawan met his fans in Thailand.(Picture credit: IIFA/Twitter) Varun Dhawan met his fans in Thailand.(Picture credit: IIFA/Twitter)

Dia Mirza and Anil Kapoor pose for camera.(Picture credit: IIFA/Twitter) Dia Mirza and Anil Kapoor pose for camera.(Picture credit: IIFA/Twitter)

Boney Kapoor and Gulshan Grover at the event. (Picture credit: IIFA/Twitter) Boney Kapoor and Gulshan Grover at the event. (Picture credit: IIFA/Twitter)

Dia Mirza bid for the Mother India memorabilia.(Picture credit: IIFA/Twitter) Dia Mirza bid for the Mother India memorabilia.(Picture credit: IIFA/Twitter)

Ranbir Kapoor meets his fans.(Picture credit: IIFA/Twitter) Ranbir Kapoor meets his fans.(Picture credit: IIFA/Twitter)

This year, amid many performances on the stage, the one performance many are looking forward to is of Kartik Aaryan. The young star of Bollywood hosted IIFA Rocks, held on June 21. After enthralling the fans as host, the actor will be entertaining his audience by performing on his hit track from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and will be setting the stage on fire with his moves on Salman Khan’s song “Swag Se Swagat” from the film Tiger Zinda Hai.

