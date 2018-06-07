IIFA 2018: Anupam Kher to receive Lifetime Achievement Award

Anupam Kher will be presented with the honour on June 24. Anupam Kher will be presented with the honour on June 24.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher will be given the prestigious Lifetime Achievement honour at the upcoming International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards ceremony in Bangkok.

The 63-year-old actor is a recipient of two National Film Awards and eight Filmfare Awards. He has held the post of chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification and the National School of Drama in India. Kher, who has worked in over 500 films spanning across languages along with projects both in India and abroad for over three decades, will be honoured for his contribution in the field of cinema.

Commenting on the occasion, Anupam Kher said, “Thank you IIFA for acknowledging my achievements in Cinema. I am privileged to be a part of our film industry, which has been so generous in the showing of love and warmth upon me.”

“My 34 years of work has helped me achieve great milestones and at a time when actors my age are offered the Lifetime Achievement Award, I prefer to ride on another 34 years exploring new and exciting opportunities in Indian and international Cinema. I am humbled and happy to be the recipient of this award instituted by IIFA,” “With every such award comes a sense of responsibility which I promise to be committed to, in our industry and also, as a representative of our country in the international arena,” he added.

International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) is India’s biggest, most extravagant and spectacular global celebration of Indian Cinema promising a mélange of glitz, glamour, entertainment and new experiences in different ways. IIFA Awards 2018 will bring together a host of events and engagements across various aspects including business and entertainment to be held at the reputed Siam Niramit Theatre in Bangkok, Thailand.

Anupam Kher will be presented with the prestigious honour on June 24 at the 19th edition of IIFA.

