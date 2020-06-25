IFTPC, CINTAA and FWICE resolve outstanding issues, filming to begin soon

A joint statement by the three bodies was released on Thursday morning (Photos: Twitter/IFTPC, FWICE, CINTAA). A joint statement by the three bodies was released on Thursday morning (Photos: Twitter/IFTPC, FWICE, CINTAA).

Indian Film and TV Producers Council (IFTPC), Cine and TV Artists Association (CINTAA) and Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) on Thursday resolved outstanding issues among themselves pertaining to the pandemic and their members, thereby paving a path for the resumption of shoots.

In the talks held between the three film bodies, the IFTPC agreed to provide its members two sets of insurance coverage — the death cover of Rs 25 lakh due to COVID-19 and hospitalisation coverage of Rs 2 lakh. The IFTPC also assured that it would follow all the rules and regulations set by the government for the shoots.

During the meeting, a decision was also taken to reduce the credit period from 90 days to 30 days for at least the first three months of filming. Apart from this, decisions were also made regarding ‘mutually negotiated’ pay cuts, and a continued dialogue with all involved parties to ease the process of shooting during this era of the ‘new normal.’

The IFTPC acknowledged the contribution of CINTAA and FWICE for lending solid support to its members during these unprecedented times. The film bodies also expressed their gratitude to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for his cooperation.

