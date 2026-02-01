IFTDA condemns firing outside Rohit Shetty’s Juhu home: ‘Atmosphere of fear and insecurity’

The Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) has strongly condemned the firing outside the Juhu residence of filmmaker Rohit Shetty, calling it “deeply disturbing and unacceptable.” In a statement, the association said the attack has left the film fraternity shocked and deeply concerned about the safety of one of Bollywood’s most high-profile directors.

IFTDA described the incident as creating “an atmosphere of fear and insecurity” and stressed that such acts should not shake the morale or confidence of the creative community. The association also urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to personally oversee the matter, expressing faith that the Mumbai Police would act swiftly to identify and apprehend those responsible while ensuring protection for Rohit Shetty and his family. “IFTDA stands firmly with Mr. Rohit Shetty and his entire family during this difficult hour,” the statement added.