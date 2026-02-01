Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
IFTDA condemns firing outside Rohit Shetty’s Juhu home: ‘Atmosphere of fear and insecurity’
IFTDA condemns the firing incident outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s Juhu residence, calling it ‘deeply disturbing’.
The Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) has strongly condemned the firing outside the Juhu residence of filmmaker Rohit Shetty, calling it “deeply disturbing and unacceptable.” In a statement, the association said the attack has left the film fraternity shocked and deeply concerned about the safety of one of Bollywood’s most high-profile directors.
IFTDA described the incident as creating “an atmosphere of fear and insecurity” and stressed that such acts should not shake the morale or confidence of the creative community. The association also urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to personally oversee the matter, expressing faith that the Mumbai Police would act swiftly to identify and apprehend those responsible while ensuring protection for Rohit Shetty and his family. “IFTDA stands firmly with Mr. Rohit Shetty and his entire family during this difficult hour,” the statement added.
Details of the firing incident
According to police, unidentified attackers fired five rounds around 12:45 am outside Rohit Shetty’s multi-storey bungalow. The director was at home when the shots were fired, but no one was injured. A security guard on duty alerted Shetty, who immediately contacted authorities. Bullet shells were recovered from the scene, and an FIR has been registered under the Arms Act at the Juhu police station. Heavy security has been deployed outside the residence since the incident.
Senior officers confirmed that both zonal police and the crime branch are investigating the case, but the motive behind the attack remains unclear. “The director had not received any threats recently,” said one officer.
Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to trace the shooters’ movements, and some preliminary clips have already provided potential leads. The ballistics team from the Forensic Science Laboratory has collected evidence from the scene, while police are also recording a detailed statement from Shetty and seeking eyewitness accounts to reconstruct the incident.
The incident comes amid heightened attention on security for high-profile Bollywood personalities in Mumbai. In November, a special court framed charges against five accused involved in a similar firing outside actor Salman Khan’s Bandra residence, highlighting the ongoing challenges in protecting celebrities.
