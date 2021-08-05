IFFM 2021 nominations: Family Man 2, Sherni, Soorarai Pottru, Ludo bag top honours

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne has announced its nominations for its annual awards ceremony. Ludo, Sherni, Soorarai Pottru and God on the Balcony bagged the top nominations this year, among other notable films. Helmed by a jury, the award ceremony will take place virtually on 20th August

IFFM is an annual festival that normally takes place in Melbourne, Australia, and showcases the best of Indian films. In its 12th edition that will be held this month, the IFFM 2021 has had to go virtual, owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Around 100 films would be screened during the event. Owing to the domination of OTT shows, the festival will also recognise Best Series, Best Performance in a series each under the Actor and Actress category.

This list of names includes films of 2021 such as Ludo directed by Anurag Basu, Sherni directed by Amit Masurkar, Soorarai Pottru (Tamil) that is starred and produced by Suriya and directed by Sudha Kongara and God on the Balcony, an Assamese film starring Harish Khanna and directed by Biswajeet Bora. This year’s Best Documentary features Shut Up Sona, W.O.M.B, About Mumma among others.

The Nominations for 2021 are as listed below

BEST FILM

1. Kayattam (A’Hr) – Malayalam – Sanal Kumar Sasidharan

2. Lootcase – Hindi – Rajesh Krishnan

3. Ludo – Hindi – Anurag Basu

4. Sherni – Hindi- Amit Masurkar

5. Soorarai Pottru – Tamil – Sudha Kongara

6. Tasher Ghawr – Bengali – Sudipto Roy

BEST INDIE FILM

1. Fire in the Mountains – Hindi – Ajitpal Singh

2. God on the Balcony – Assamese – Biswajeet Bora

3. Laila aur Satt Geet – Gojri, Hindi – Pushpendra Singh

4. Nasir – Tamil – Arun Karthick

5. Pinki Elli? – Kannada – Prithvi Konnanur

6. Seththumaan – Tamil – Thamizh

7. Sthalpuran – Marathi – Akshay Indikar

8. The Great Indian Kitchen – Malayalam – Jeo Baby

BEST DIRECTOR

1. Ajitpal Singh – Fire in the Mountains – Hindi

2. Akshay Indikar – Sthalpuran – Marathi

3. Amit Masurkar – Sherni – Hindi

4. Anurag Basu – Ludo – Hindi

5. Arun Karthick – Nasir – Tamil

6. Biswajeet Bora – God on the Balcony – Assamese

7. Jeo Baby – The Great Indian Kitchen – Malayalam

8. Pithvi Konnanur – Pinki Elli? – Kannada

9. Sanal Kumar Sasidharan – Kayattam (A’hr) – Malayalam

10. Sudha Kongara – Soorarai Pottru – Tamil

BEST ACTOR

1. Benjamin Daimary – Jonaki Porua -Assamese

2. Harish Khanna – God on the Balcony – Assamese

3. Jitin Puthanchery – Santhoshathinte Onnam Rahasyam – Malayalam

4. Koumarane Valavane – Nasir – Tamil

5. Neel Deshmukh – Sthalpuran – Marathi

6. Pankaj Tripathi – Ludo – Hindi

7. Rajkummar Rao – Ludo – Hindi

8. Suriya – Soorarai Pottru – Tamil

BEST ACTRESS

1. Kani Kusruti – Biriyaani – Malayalam

2. Nimisha Sajayan – The Great Indian Kitchen – Malayalam

3. Rasika Dugal – Lootcase – Hindi

4. Rima Kallingal – Santhoshathinte Onnam Rahasyam – Malayalam

5. Swatika Mukjherjee – Tasher Ghawr – Bengali

6. Vidya Balan – Sherni – Hindi

7. Vinamrata Rai – Fire in the Mountains – Hindi

BEST DOCUMENTARY

1. A Rifle in a Bag – Gondi, Madiya, Hindu – Christina Hanes, Isabella Rinaldi and Arya Rothe

2. About Mumma – English – Maanvi Chowdhury

3. Borderlands – Bengali, Hindi, Nepali, Punjabi, Other – Samarth Mahajan

4. Shup Up Sona – English – Deepti Gupta

5. Watch over Me – Hindi, Malayalam – Farida Pacha

6. WOMB – English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu – Ajitesh Sharma

BEST SERIES

1. Bandish Bandits – Hindi

2. Churails – Urdu, Hindi

3. Mirzapur Season 2 – Hindi

4. Mismatched – Hindi

5. The Family Man Season 2 – Hindi

BEST PERFORMANCE (MALE) – SERIES

1. Ali Fazal – Mirzapur Season 2

2. Divyenndu – Mirzapur Season 2

3. Manoj Bajpayee – The Family Man Season 2

4. Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub – Tandav

5. Pankaj Tripathi – Mirzapur Season 2

6. Saif Ali Khan – Tandav

BEST PERFORMANCE (FEMALE) – SERIES

1. Neena Gupta – Masaba Masaba

2. Prajakta Koli – Mismatched

3. Rasika Dugal – Mirzapur Season 2

4. Samantha Akkineni – The Family Man Season 2

5. Shahana Goswami – Bombay Begums

6. Shweta Tripathi Sharma – Mirzapur Season