Tabu, Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi win big at IFFM 2019

Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy received the Best Film award and Andhadhun director Sriram Raghavan was honoured with the Best Director award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019.

shah rukh khan at iffm 2019
IFFM 2019: Shah Rukh Khan enthralled the audience in Melbourne with his iconic pose.

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne began on Thursday with a press conference attended by chief guest Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Karan Johar among others. Later in the day, several artistes and films were honoured at the film festival and Shah Rukh’s charm enthralled the audience.

Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy received the Best Film award and Andhadhun director Sriram Raghavan was honoured with the Best Director award. While Tabu picked up the Best Actress award for Andhadhun, Vijay Sethupathi walked away with the Best Actor award for his hit Tamil film Super Deluxe. Rohit Shetty directorial Simmba took home the People’s Choice award.

Shah Rukh Khan was honoured with the Excellence in Cinema award and twenty years of his film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was also celebrated at the festival. Being a sport, Shah Rukh shook a leg with young performers on the beats of Gully Boy. Later, he even did the hook step of his popular song “Chaiyya Chaiyya”. Not only this, he stepped out of the car to click selfies with fans who were excited to have him in Melbourne.

TV actor Karan Tacker hosted the evening and singer Amaal Malik mesmerised the Australian audience with his soulful voice. Several videos of his performance made the rounds on the internet. Among those who graced the red carpet were Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Zoya Akhtar.

Check out photos and videos from Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

karan johar at iffm 2019
Karan Johar at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.
SHAH rukh khan photos
Shah Rukh Khan received Excellence In Cinema award at IFFM 2019.
VIJAY SETHUPATHI UFFM 2019
The team of superhit Tamil drama Super Deluxe at IFFM 2019.
ZOYA AKHTAR MELBOURNE
Zoya Akhtar also attended the IFFM 2019.


The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne started on August 8 and will continue till August 15. The festival will screen over 60 films from all across India and the subcontinent in over 22 languages.

