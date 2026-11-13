IFFI 2026 to showcase 159 international, 76 Indian films; Dhurandhar to open Indian Panorama

Acclaimed Polish filmmaker Pawel Pawlikowski’s Fatherland will open the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), which will showcase 159 international films from 86 countries and 76 Indian films.

Pawlikowski, who earlier directed award-winning films such as Ida and Cold War, completes his trilogy of historical stories with Fatherland, which won him the best director award at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year.

IFFI, which will be held from November 20 to 28 under the theme “Stories Without Borders”, will conclude with Singapore’s We Are All Strangers by director Anthony Chen, festival director and filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker said at a press conference on Friday.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The festival received 1,400 film submissions from 137 countries and will feature nine world premieres, two international premieres, 24 Asia premieres, 116 India premieres and 14 gala premieres.

The international competition will feature 15 films, while seven titles will compete in the Best Debut Feature Film category and 10 films will vie for the ICFT-UNESCO Gandhi Medal. The international jury will be chaired by filmmaker Aanand L Rai and include Bogdan Muresanu, Maria Alejandra Rojas, Ratchapoom Boonbunchachoke and Sol Berruezo Pichon-Riviere.

The Golden Peacock for Best Film carries a cash prize of Rs 51 lakh, while the Silver Peacock for Best Director comes with Rs 20 lakh. The awards for Best Actor (Male) and Best Actor (Female) carry Rs 15 lakh each, while the Special Jury award carries Rs 20 lakh. The Best Debut Feature Film Director will receive Rs 15 lakh.

The Indian Panorama section will showcase 76 films in 18 languages, with Dhurandhar opening the feature film segment and Ladakhi-language film Becoming opening the non-feature section. The selection comprises 25 feature films and 20 non-feature films chosen from over 700 entries. The section received 404 feature film and 358 non-feature film submissions, while the Best Web Series (OTT) category received 46 eligible entries.

Story continues below this ad

Also Read – Govinda, Komal Rani’s Roopa promotion photos reignite relationship rumours. See pics

The festival will also have a special focus on BRICS cinema, with India’s Ramayana opening the segment. Films from all 11 BRICS member countries, along with contributions from partner countries, will be showcased. Spain has been named the Country of Honour and will present four films, including Pedro Almodovar’s Bitter Christmas, The Bad Son, Trinidad and Persegiuiendo a Michael. Russia is the Partner Country and will showcase Four, New Home, Bo Bo and Sidney Lumet’s Birthday.

Two new segments, Animation and Films About Films, have been introduced this year, with five films each. The latter section will focus on the art and craft of filmmaking.

The festival will feature 52 women filmmakers and 62 debut filmmakers, including 10 women directors and 12 debut filmmakers in competitive sections.

Story continues below this ad

The sixth edition of Creative Minds of Tomorrow will bring together 100 participants across 13 filmmaking crafts. The programme will include masterclasses, workshops, a 48-hour filmmaking challenge and a talent camp.

The WAVES Film Bazaar will bring together filmmakers, producers, buyers, distributors and other industry stakeholders to facilitate collaborations and co-production opportunities. It will host 150 invited guests, including buyers and production houses, and feature the Screenwriters’ Lab, Co-production Market, Viewing Room and Work-in-Progress Lab. Netflix, the Knowledge Series partner at WAVES Film Bazaar, will support industry capacity-building and showcase its collaboration with the government to strengthen India’s VFX capabilities.

Its programme will include the gala premiere of Pushpak Viman, an international screening of Ray Gunn and pitching sessions for emerging talent.

IFFI will host 14 masterclasses, workshops, panel discussions and interactive sessions at Kala Academy from November 21 to 27. The programmes will cover subjects ranging from documentary filmmaking and women shaping world cinema to storytelling, casting, subtitling and emerging cinematic practices.

The festival will also pay tribute to Polish filmmaker Andrzej Wajda on his birth centenary, with screenings of Ashes and Diamonds, After Image, Man of Marble, Kanal and The Promised Land.

Story continues below this ad

The centenary celebrations will also honour Indian filmmakers Shakti Samanta and Raj Khosla, actors Uttam Kumar, Suryakant Mandhare, Prem Nazir and Raj Kumar, and music composers O P Nayyar and Ravi.

IFFI will screen films across 13 indoor screens at four locations in Goa, including venues in Panaji, Porvorim, Margao and Ponda, with a combined seating capacity of more than 4,000.

Explaining the thought behind the theme “Stories Without Borders”, Gowariker said cinema has the ability to bring people closer by taking them beyond familiar languages, cultures and perspectives.

“We are living in a time when we are more connected than ever, and yet it has also become very easy to stay within our own circles, our own language, our own screens and our own points of view,” he said, adding that borders were not merely geographical but could also exist in people’s habits and perspectives.

Story continues below this ad

According to the Swades director, when audiences connect emotionally with characters in a film from a country whose language they do not speak, cinema succeeds in bridging distances.

“The distance shrinks. To me, that is what cinema does best, and that is the thought behind our theme, ‘Stories Without Borders,'” he said.

IFFI will organise a special screening of Gowariker’s Lagaan to celebrate its 25 years.

Also Read – Rs 77,000 crore heiress Upasana Konidela was told she ‘can’t just chill at home’

Story continues below this ad

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said IFFI is Asia’s oldest film festival and has evolved into an important platform over the years.

“Every November, Goa opens its door as a vibrant home for storytellers from around the world. Great stories bring the world together and once again, Goa is ready to roll out the red carpet for the global cinema.

“Goa is proud to be the home of IFFI. Over the years, the festival has become an important part of our state’s identity for the cultural calendar. Hosting one of India’s biggest international film festivals is a matter of pride for Goa. We see it as an opportunity to welcome the global film fraternity, showcase our state’s memorable experience for everyone who visits us,” he said.