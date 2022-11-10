scorecardresearch
IFFI 2022 to pay homage to Lata Mangeskhar, KK, Bappi Lahiri and T Rama Rao

The International Film Festival of India will celebrate the exemplary work of the artists who passed away last year leaving a huge void in the Indian film industry.

KK and Bappi LahiriIFFI will honour late artists KK, Bappi Lahiri, Lata Mangeshkar and T Rama Rao. (Photo: Instagram/kk_live_now/bappilahiri_official_)

The 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will pay tribute to Indian cinema icons Lata Mangeshkar, T Rama Rao, Bappi Lahiri, Pandit Birju Maharaj, Pandit Shivkumar Sharma and Tarun Majumdar among others at the upcoming edition.

The film festival will celebrate the exemplary work of the artists who passed away last year leaving a huge void in the Indian film industry.

Also Read |How Jimmy Jimmy, now an anthem in China against Xi’s Zero Covid policy, has been feted globally

As part of the in memoriam, the movie gala will screen one film each of Lahiri (Disco Dancer), Bhupinder Singh (Mausam), KK (Bhool Bhulaiya), K.P.A.C Lalitha (Shantham), Mangeshkar (Abhimaan), Pt. Birju Maharaj (Dedh Ishqiya), Pt. Shivkumar Sharma (Lamhe), Prathap Pothen-directed Rithubedham and Ramesh Deo (Saraswatichandra).

Other films to be screened under the homage section are Ravi Tandon’s directorial Anhonee, Salim Ghouse (Thiruda Thiruda), Sawan Kumar Tak-helmed Souten, Shiv Kumar Subramaniam (Parinda), T. Rama Rao’s Jeevana Tarangalu, featuring Krishnam Raju, Tarun Majumdar’s Nimantran and Vatsala Deshmukh (Pinjara).

IFFI 2020 is scheduled to take place from November 20 to 28 in Panji, Goa.

