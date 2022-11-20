IFFI 2022 opening ceremony LIVE UPDATES: Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan in attendance, Kartik Aaryan all set to perform

The opening ceremony of the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is being held in Goa. Austrian movie Alma and Oskar, directed by Dieter Berner, is the opening film of IFFI 2022. 280 films from 79 countries will be screened at this year’s IFFI.
Ajay Devgn, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Bajpayee, Kartik Aaryan, Suniel Shetty, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan and Mrunal Thakur among others are attending the opening ceremony of the 53rd IFFI.
Talking about the 53rd International Film Festival of India, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur told reporters ahead of the opening ceremony, “The IFFI is Asia’s largest film festival and we are in the 53rd edition… We want to establish this as a platform where eminent filmmakers, directors, and artists of the country and the world get an opportunity to showcase their films. We want to make India a global content hub, be it for content creation, co-production, filmmaking or shooting.”
He added, “As we celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, our plan is to develop India as the most sought-after destination for filmmakers, co-production, post-production and a larger market place of the world. I am sure India has all the capabilities and possibilities with the trained and skilled manpower. Also, the way technology is being used in India, now we have the power to make the regional content international.”
Screenwriter V Vijayendra Prasad, who was felicitated during the opening ceremony, said his biggest inspiration in life is money.
Actor Paresh Rawal expressed his admiration for screenwriters during the opening ceremony.
Drishyam 2 star Ajay Devgn, who is an actor, producer and director, shared that he loves all aspects of filmmaking.
Suniel Shetty was felicitated at the 53rd edition of the International Film Festival of India.
Manoj Bajpayee felicitated for his contribution to Indian cinema.
Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan and Amruta Khanvilkar posed for photographers as they arrived for the opening ceremony of the 53rd International Film Festival of India.
Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn, Paresh Rawal, and Manoj Bajpayee are attending the opening ceremony of the 53rd International Film Festival of India.
Mrunal Thakur is the first star to perform during the opening ceremony of the 53rd International Film Festival of India.
More from Entertainment
Host Aparshakti Khurana kicks off IFFI 2022's opening ceremony.
Neeraj Pandey's Netflix crime drama series Khakee: The Bihar Chapter will have its premiere at IFFI on November 21. The series stars Karan Tacker, Nikita Dutta, Ashutosh Rana, Avinash Tiwary, and Jatin Sarna.
The Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to Spanish film director Carlos Saura at the opening ceremony of IFFI.
Varun Dhawan shared that such festivals are giving a great platform to all who aspire to showcase their talent, irrespective of their location or background.
Actor Varun Dhawan was seen arriving with Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur.
Actor Suniel Shetty was seen arriving for IFFI 2022. The actor expressed his happiness about films and good talent getting a platform through such film festivals.
Kartik Aaryan shared photos from the IFFI’s opening event.
Actor Suniel Shetty was seen arriving for IFFI 2022. The actor expressed his happiness about films and good talent getting a platform through such film festivals.
Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan were seen soaking up some sun at a Goa beach. The two will be part of the opening ceremony of the 53rd IFFI. READ THIS.
Austrian film Alma and Oskar, directed by Dieter Berner, is the inaugural film of the 53rd edition of IFFI. Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur felicitated the cast and crew of the film on Sunday.
IFFI 2022 is taking place in Goa from November 20 to November 28.
It is the opening day for the 53rd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The film festival is taking place in Goa.