scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 20, 2022
Live now

IFFI 2022 opening ceremony LIVE UPDATES: Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan in attendance, Kartik Aaryan all set to perform

Ajay Devgn, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Bajpayee, Kartik Aaryan, Suniel Shetty, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan and Mrunal Thakur among others are attending the opening ceremony of the 53rd IFFI.

By: Entertainment Desk
New Delhi | Updated: November 20, 2022 6:41:04 pm
Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan Kartik AaryanVarun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, and Kartik Aaryan are a part of IFFI 2022. (Photo: PIB_India/Twitter; Kartik Aaryan/Instagram)

The opening ceremony of the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is being held in Goa. Austrian movie Alma and Oskar, directed by Dieter Berner, is the opening film of IFFI 2022. 280 films from 79 countries will be screened at this year’s IFFI.

Ajay Devgn, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Bajpayee, Kartik Aaryan, Suniel Shetty, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan and Mrunal Thakur among others are attending the opening ceremony of the 53rd IFFI.

Talking about the 53rd International Film Festival of India, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur told reporters ahead of the opening ceremony, “The IFFI is Asia’s largest film festival and we are in the 53rd edition… We want to establish this as a platform where eminent filmmakers, directors, and artists of the country and the world get an opportunity to showcase their films. We want to make India a global content hub, be it for content creation, co-production, filmmaking or shooting.”

He added, “As we celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, our plan is to develop India as the most sought-after destination for filmmakers, co-production, post-production and a larger market place of the world. I am sure India has all the capabilities and possibilities with the trained and skilled manpower. Also, the way technology is being used in India, now we have the power to make the regional content international.”

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates from IFFI 2022.

18:37 (IST)20 Nov 2022
V Vijayendra Prasad felicitated

Screenwriter V Vijayendra Prasad, who was felicitated during the opening ceremony, said his biggest inspiration in life is money.

18:37 (IST)20 Nov 2022
Paresh Rawal felicitated

Actor Paresh Rawal expressed his admiration for screenwriters during the opening ceremony.

18:30 (IST)20 Nov 2022
Ajay Devgn felicitated

Drishyam 2 star Ajay Devgn, who is an actor, producer and director, shared that he loves all aspects of filmmaking.

18:29 (IST)20 Nov 2022
Suniel Shetty felicitated

Suniel Shetty was felicitated at the 53rd edition of the International Film Festival of India.

18:24 (IST)20 Nov 2022
Manoj Bajpayee felicitated

Manoj Bajpayee felicitated for his contribution to Indian cinema.

18:09 (IST)20 Nov 2022
Photos from IFFI 2022 red carpet

Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan and Amruta Khanvilkar posed for photographers as they arrived for the opening ceremony of the 53rd International Film Festival of India.

17:55 (IST)20 Nov 2022
Guests at IFFI

Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn, Paresh Rawal, and Manoj Bajpayee are attending the opening ceremony of the 53rd International Film Festival of India.

17:48 (IST)20 Nov 2022
Mrunal Thakur performs at IFFI

Mrunal Thakur is the first star to perform during the opening ceremony of the 53rd International Film Festival of India.

More from Entertainment
Karan Johar wanted to become Tabassum when he grew up, was inspired by he...
Karan Johar wanted to become Tabassum when he grew up, was inspired by he...
Jaya Bachchan says issue of pay parity exists because of ‘insecurit...
Jaya Bachchan says issue of pay parity exists because of ‘insecurit...
When Amitabh Bachchan would work 16-hour days and two shifts to bounce ba...
When Amitabh Bachchan would work 16-hour days and two shifts to bounce ba...
Tabassum dies, Madhur Bhandarkar and Ranvir Shorey lead Bollywood in payi...
Tabassum dies, Madhur Bhandarkar and Ranvir Shorey lead Bollywood in payi...
When Tabassum revealed that Amitabh Bachchan saved her life in a fire: &#...
When Tabassum revealed that Amitabh Bachchan saved her life in a fire: &#...
More from Entertainment >>
17:38 (IST)20 Nov 2022
IFFI 2022 opening ceremony begins

Host Aparshakti Khurana kicks off IFFI 2022's opening ceremony.

17:33 (IST)20 Nov 2022
Khakee: The Bihar Chapter to premiere at IFFI

Neeraj Pandey's Netflix crime drama series Khakee: The Bihar Chapter will have its premiere at IFFI on November 21. The series stars Karan Tacker, Nikita Dutta, Ashutosh Rana, Avinash Tiwary, and Jatin Sarna.

17:32 (IST)20 Nov 2022
Carlos Saura to get Lifetime Achievement Award

The Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to Spanish film director Carlos Saura at the opening ceremony of IFFI.

17:31 (IST)20 Nov 2022
Varun Dhawan on IFFI

Varun Dhawan shared that such festivals are giving a great platform to all who aspire to showcase their talent, irrespective of their location or background.

17:31 (IST)20 Nov 2022
Varun Dhawan joins Anurag Thakur

Actor Varun Dhawan was seen arriving with Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur.

17:31 (IST)20 Nov 2022
Suniel Shetty arrives for IFFI 2022

Actor Suniel Shetty was seen arriving for IFFI 2022. The actor expressed his happiness about films and good talent getting a platform through such film festivals.

17:26 (IST)20 Nov 2022
Kartik Aaryan at the opening ceremony
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Kartik Aaryan shared photos from the IFFI’s opening event.

17:23 (IST)20 Nov 2022
Suniel Shetty arrives for IFFI 2022

Actor Suniel Shetty was seen arriving for IFFI 2022. The actor expressed his happiness about films and good talent getting a platform through such film festivals.

17:14 (IST)20 Nov 2022
Sara Ali Khan-Varun Dhawan's gala time before IFF1
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan were seen soaking up some sun at a Goa beach. The two will be part of the opening ceremony of the 53rd IFFI. READ THIS.

17:12 (IST)20 Nov 2022
Anurag Thakur felicitates Alma and Oskar team

Austrian film Alma and Oskar, directed by Dieter Berner, is the inaugural film of the 53rd edition of IFFI. Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur felicitated the cast and crew of the film on Sunday.

17:12 (IST)20 Nov 2022
Eight-day-long event

IFFI 2022 is taking place in Goa from November 20 to November 28.

17:11 (IST)20 Nov 2022
The 53rd International Film Festival of India begins

It is the opening day for the 53rd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The film festival is taking place in Goa.

The 53rd IFFI will feature retrospectives on Dadasaheb Phalke awardee Asha Parekh and Spanish filmmaker Carlos Saura, who will be honoured with the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement award at the opening ceremony.

For the first time, pavilions will make an appearance at the IFFI in line with major international markets such as Marche du Cannes. Many restored classics will be available at ‘The Viewing Room’ where one will be able to buy the rights of these films and use them at film festivals across the globe. A book adaptation programme has been introduced to promote film adaptation of books. Several films, including Oscar-winning film Gandhi, will be screened in the Divyangjan section, with embedded audio descriptions and subtitles.

Tributes will also be paid to singer Lata Mangeshkar, singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, Kathak maestro Pt. Birju Maharaj, actors Ramesh Deo and Maheshwari Amma, singer KK, director Tarun, Assamese actor Nipon Das and singer Bhupinder Singh. In the International section, IFFI will pay homage to Bob Rafelson, Ivan Reitman, Peter Bogdanovich, Douglas Trumbell and Monica Vitti.

The Indian Panorama will open with Prithvi Konanur’s Kannada film Hadinelentu while The Show Must Go On by Divya Cowasji will flag off the non-feature film section. There will be special screenings of Pan Nalin’s Chello Show, India’s official entry to the Oscars in the Best Foreign Language category, and Madhur Bhandarkar’s India Lockdown.

Upcoming Telugu film Raymo, Deepti Naval and Kalki Koechlin’s Goldfish and Randeep Hooda and Ileana D’Cruz’s Tera Kya Hoga Lovely will be premiered at the IFFI, along with an episode of OTT shows like Vadhandhi, Khakee and Fauda Season 4.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 20-11-2022 at 05:09:06 pm
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments