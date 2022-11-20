IFFI 2022 opening ceremony LIVE UPDATES: Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan in attendance, Kartik Aaryan all set to perform

The opening ceremony of the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is being held in Goa. Austrian movie Alma and Oskar, directed by Dieter Berner, is the opening film of IFFI 2022. 280 films from 79 countries will be screened at this year’s IFFI.

Ajay Devgn, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Bajpayee, Kartik Aaryan, Suniel Shetty, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan and Mrunal Thakur among others are attending the opening ceremony of the 53rd IFFI.

Talking about the 53rd International Film Festival of India, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur told reporters ahead of the opening ceremony, “The IFFI is Asia’s largest film festival and we are in the 53rd edition… We want to establish this as a platform where eminent filmmakers, directors, and artists of the country and the world get an opportunity to showcase their films. We want to make India a global content hub, be it for content creation, co-production, filmmaking or shooting.”

He added, “As we celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, our plan is to develop India as the most sought-after destination for filmmakers, co-production, post-production and a larger market place of the world. I am sure India has all the capabilities and possibilities with the trained and skilled manpower. Also, the way technology is being used in India, now we have the power to make the regional content international.”