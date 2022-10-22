scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 22, 2022

IFFI 2022 Indian Panorama line-up includes Jai Bhim, RRR, The Kashmir Files

The selected films will be showcased at the 53rd IFFI, to be held from November 20 to November 28, 2022, in Goa.

iffi 2022The 53rd IFFI will be held from November 20 to November 28, 2022.

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Saturday announced the line-up for the Indian Panorama segment for the year 2022 with Hadinelentu and The Show Must Go On as the opening films in feature film and non-feature segments, respectively.

While the feature film segment consists of 25 movies, including Jai Bhim, Major, Ariyippu, The Kashmir Files and RRR, the non-feature segment boasts of 20 titles such as Taangh, Other Ray: Art of Satyajit Ray, Clinton and Fatima, among others.

There are 10 Hindi films, four films in Tamil and Telugu each, two Bengali films, seven English films, three movies in Kannada and Malayalam, five in Marathi, and one film each in Maithili, Konkani, Manipuri, Sanskrit, Irula, Oriya, and Bhotiya languages across the two segments of feature and non-feature films.

According to a press release issued by the Press Information Bureau, the feature film jury was headed by Vinod Ganatra. The panel comprised 12 members, including the likes of A Karthik Raja, Ananda Jyothi, Dr Anuradha Singh, and Sailesh Dave.

Mahananda, Three of Us, Siya, The Storyteller, Dhabari Quruvi, Naanu Kusuma, Lotus Blooms, Saudi Vellakka, Frame, Sher Shivraj, Ekda Kaay Zala, Pratikshya, Kurangu Pedal, Kida, Cinema Bandi, and Kudhiram Bose are the other entries in the feature film segment.

The ‘mainstream cinema section’ of the same segment will showcase The Kashmir Files and RRR, two of this year’s most successful movies at the box office, as well as Tonic, Akhanda and Dharmveer….Mukkam Post Thane.

Oinam Doren presided over the jury for the non-feature category as chairperson. Chandrasekhar A, Harish Bhimani, Manish Saini, and P Umesh Naik were part of the six-member panel for this section.

Akshay Kumar has tried all genres in 2022, but nothing has worked. Can Ram Setu turn the tide?

The list of non-feature movies includes films such as Pataal-Tee, Ayushman, Gurujana, Hatibondhu, Khajuraho, Anand Aur Mukti, Vibhajan Ki Vibhishka Unkahi Kahaniyan, Chhu Med Na Yul Med, Before I Die, Madhyantara, Wagro, Veetilekku, Beyond Blast, Rekha, Yaanam and Little Wings.

The aim of the Indian Panorama, organised by the National Film Development Corporation and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, is to select feature and non-feature films of “cinematic, thematic and aesthetic excellence”.

Indian Panorama, the flagship component of IFFI, was introduced in 1978 as part of the festival’s umbrella to promote Indian films along with the country’s rich culture and heritage with the help of cinematic art.

First published on: 22-10-2022 at 02:56:56 pm
From Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan: Stars descend at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash
