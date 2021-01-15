IFFI 2021 set to begin in ‘hybrid mode’ amid pandemic

Delegates can participate and watch films and events virtually at the 51st IFFI. (Photo: IFFI/Twitter)

The 51st edition of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will have its opening ceremony on Saturday, in the presence of Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

IFFI, which takes place from November 20-28 every year, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and will now be held from January 16 to January 24.

The ceremony, to be held at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium here, will kickstart the festival’s first “hybrid mode” edition, where delegates can participate and watch films and events virtually.

Multiple Academy Award-winning cinematographer Vittorio Storaro will be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement award at the ceremony.

Storaro, 80, is acclaimed for his work in films such as the 1970 drama The Conformist, Francis Ford Coppola’s Apocalypse Now and The Last Emperor, helmed by Bernardo Bertolucci.

Last minute touches being given to the venue for #IFFI51 The hybrid format, first of its kind, is all set to enthrall film lovers Register Now for #IFFI

👉https://t.co/3plO0HK5w1 For details 👉https://t.co/zIepKPfGfy @PIB_India @IFFIGoa pic.twitter.com/vsOO2QIwL4 — PIB in Goa (@PIB_Panaji) January 15, 2021

The event will also have celebrated film directors from world cinema, including Argentina’s Pablo Cesar, Prasanna Vithanage from Sri Lanka, Abu Bakr Shawky (Austria), Priyadarshan and Rubaiyat Hossain (Bangladesh). The filmmakers are also the jury members of the festival.

A delegation from Bangladesh, this year’s ‘Country of Focus’, will also be present at the opening ceremony. The Country of Focus is a special segment that recognises the cinematic excellence and contributions of the country.

Apart from this, the opening of the much awaited NFDC Film Bazar will also be virtually inaugurated on the occasion.

A total of 224 films will be screened under different sections at the 51st edition, 15 of which will compete for the Golden Peacock award.

The festival will also give homage to actors Irrfan Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Rishi Kapoor and Hollywood star Chadwick Boseman among 28 other artistes from world cinema by showcasing their films.

Saand Ki Aankh, directed by Tushar Hiranandani and featuring Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar, will be the opening movie for the Panorama section at the festival.

The festival is conducted jointly by the Directorate of Film Festivals (under Ministry of Information and Broadcasting) and the state Government of Goa.