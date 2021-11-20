IFFI 2021 opening ceremony Live Updates

The 52th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is set to commence on Saturday in Goa. The nine-day film gala will be organised in a hybrid format – virtual and physical – and will go on till November 28.

The opening ceremony is expected to be attended by Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh. It will also see the presence of actors Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Shraddha Kapoor, amongst others. Touted to be India’s largest festival, this year it will honour Hollywood stalwart Martin Scorsese and celebrated Hungarian filmmaker Istevan Szabo with the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement award.

The 75 creative minds from across India invited to @IFFIGoa to connect with celebrated filmmakers and industry experts and attend Master classes at the Festival#IFFI52 Read: https://t.co/9jhZwjPDU5 pic.twitter.com/yqjiNTyx8P — PIB India (@PIB_India) November 19, 2021

The IFFI organisers recently announced an interesting line-up for Indian Panorama segment for 2021. Once again several regional-language movies are set to dominate this segment.

Veteran actor Hema Malini and lyricist Prasoon Joshi will be honoured with the Indian Personality of the Year award at the IFFI 2021. Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur shared the news. “Their contributions to the field of Indian cinema spreads over decades and their body of work has enthralled audiences across generations. They are Indian cinematic icons who are admired and respected the world over,” Thakur said.