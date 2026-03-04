‘If I go to Iran, they will kill me’: Elnaaz Norouzi on Khamenei’s death and the ‘liberation’ of her homeland

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed on February 28 in a joint strike carried out by the United States and Israel, an attack that has escalated tensions across the Middle East. Iran has since launched retaliatory strikes on US bases in the region, further intensifying the conflict. Amid the unfolding crisis, Iranian actor Elnaaz Norouzi , currently seen hosting the game show Wheel of Fortune with Akshay Kumar, has spoken about the situation.

Norouzi has long been vocal in her criticism of Iran’s ruling regime and has even participated in protests against it. In a recent conversation, she revealed that she cannot return to her homeland because she fears for her life. Born in Iran in the early 1990s, Elnaaz moved to Germany with her family when she was eight years old. While her parents relocated years ago, many of her relatives still live in Iran. She last visited the country in 2018.

‘Most Iranians do not support the regime’

In a conversation with Times Of India Norouzi explained that the tensions shaping today’s conflict have been brewing for decades. Having grown up in Tehran, she says she remembers the country well and believes many people outside Iran misunderstand its internal reality.

According to her, the majority of Iranians do not share the ideology of the Islamic Republic. She described the country’s population as educated and aware, with many hoping for a different political future. Historically, she noted, Iran once maintained strong relationships with countries such as Israel and the United States.

“When we speak about Iran, I would like to differentiate between the Islamic Republic, which has occupied the country and the people of Iran,” she said.

Norouzi added that historically, Iran once had strong relationships with countries such as Israel and the United States. She also pointed out that many Iranians today are calling for democratic reforms.

‘I can’t set foot in Iran’

Norouzi has been openly critical of the Islamic Republic for years, something she believes has permanently closed the door to her homeland.

“I can’t set foot in Iran. If I do, I think they will kill me,” she said. Her fears stem partly from the protests that followed the 2022 death of Mahsa Amini, a young Iranian Kurdish woman who died in police custody after being detained by the morality police for allegedly wearing her hijab improperly. Her death triggered massive demonstrations across the country and became a symbol of resistance against oppression.

Norouzi says she publicly spoke out against the government during that movement, which alarmed her family. She believes that in Iran, even ordinary citizens risk imprisonment simply for speaking up.

The actor argues that many Iranians have repeatedly protested against the regime, yet those voices have been met with arrests and violence. In her view, if civilians die in the current war, responsibility ultimately lies with the leadership that refused to step down despite years of public dissent.

Concern for family amid war

Norouzi’s greatest worry right now is her family. “It’s a war situation so there’s an internet blackout and I haven’t been able to reach my family since yesterday,” she said, adding that she hopes they remain indoors and stay safe.

She also explained why many Iranians cannot simply leave the country. Migration is expensive and complicated, and applying for asylum requires strict legal criteria.

Norouzi added that even those who leave often face challenges abroad, while those who remain in Iran struggle with inflation, unemployment, and rising living costs.

For her, the war dominating headlines is not just an international story, it is a reality affecting millions of people, including those she loves.

A country with a different past

Reflecting on Iran’s history, Norouzi described it as a nation that was once diverse and culturally open.

She noted that historically Iran, once known as Persia, was home to multiple religious and cultural communities. People had greater freedom in everyday life, including what they could wear and say.

“Iran needs democracy to go back to those times,” she added.

She also highlighted the growing dissatisfaction among younger Iranians, especially Gen Z, many of whom are vocal about wanting democratic reforms. Meanwhile, older generations, she said, sometimes reflect on the past with regret, believing the country once enjoyed greater social freedoms before the current system came to power.

Elnaaz Norouzi began her acting career with a Pakistani film in 2017 before gaining wider recognition with her role in both seasons of Sacred Games. She later appeared in projects such as Abhay, Made in Heaven, and Mastii 4. She is currently seen co-hosting Wheel of Fortune alongside Akshay Kumar.