IE100: Vijay, Pawan Kalyan’s political stints pay off as they improve spots in list of most powerful Indians; Aditya Dhar mentioned; SRK rises in rank

A quick review of The Indian Express’ list of the most powerful Indians in 2026 from an entertainment industry perspective makes one thing clear: actor-turned-politicians are not only making waves but also tightening their grip on the masses, emerging as towering figures in both politics and show business. In fact, the earliest names on the list from the domain of cinema are both actor-politicians: “Thalapathy” Vijay, who serves as the president of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), and Pawan Kalyan, the incumbent Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. However, not a single name from the film industry made it to the Top 50.

Vijay

In the IE100 list for 2026, Vijay clinched the 66th position, improving from last year’s 74th, underscoring his emergence as a force to be reckoned with in Tamil Nadu politics. Mentioning that his entry has altered the political atmosphere in the state ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, with his large rallies unsettling both the DMK and the AIADMK, the list says that his popularity, particularly among young voters, as well as Dalits and Christians, might impact smaller but influential parties such as Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), potentially securing around 15-20 per cent of the vote share in the impending polls.

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Pawan Kalyan

Pawan Kalyan also improved his ranking, rising to 68th from 73rd in a year, as he delivered an impressive balancing act as a coalition partner in Andhra Pradesh’s NDA government. His ability to oscillate between his political and cinematic commitments also found a special mention in the list, which highlighted his habit of spending more time among the people than in office and his outreach to tribal and remote rural areas, contributing to his status as an enduring star. He is the founding president of the Janasena Party (JSP).

Aditya Dhar

One of the most shocking yet apt fresh additions to the IE100 list for 2026 is director Aditya Dhar, who emerged as one of the most popular directors in the country in just four months with his Dhurandhar movies. The list cites that he redefined the genre of espionage thrillers in the country with the Dhurandhar films, thanks to his style of blending pop nationalism with fast-paced action. It further notes that he has “turned the lens on realistic, high-stakes narratives and meticulous research into spy thrillers and military operations.”

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Shah Rukh Khan

Four of the last five spots on the list have been secured by Bollywood heavyweights who, over the decades, have contributed to shaping the industry as we see it today. Jumping two spots from last year’s 97, Shah Rukh Khan secured the 95th position, remaining one of India’s most-loved superstars. Last year, he also won his first-ever National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in Jawan (2023). From making heads turn at the Met Gala in May 2025 to getting a spot among The New York Times’ “67 Most Stylish People of 2025,” the year was eventful for him, despite not having a single new release apart from a cameo appearance in his son Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

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Diljit Dosanjh

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh also improved his ranking, rising from 2025’s 98th spot to 96th. The list notes that his meteoric rise continued in 2025 with his Aura tour, which sold out stadiums in Canada, North America, and Australia. Aside from becoming perhaps the first Punjabi musician to be studied academically at the Toronto Metropolitan University, he also became the first turbaned artiste to attend the MET Gala last year.

Karan Johar

Director-producer Karan Johar, however, fell one spot to 97th place this year. Yet, he remains one of the most influential figures in the Indian film industry and produced two highly acclaimed movies, Dhadak 2 and Homebound, in 2025. He is set to return to the director’s chair in 2026.

Arijit Singh

The year 2025 saw the Indian film industry rocked by the unexpected news that singer-music producer Arijit Singh had announced his retirement from playback singing. “One of the most influential voices in contemporary music, he comes with the rare combination of mass appeal and artistic credibility,” the list notes.

Amitabh Bachchan

And how can a list of the most powerful Indians be complete without a mention of the Shahenshah of Bollywood? Although 57 years have passed since his on-screen debut, Amitabh Bachchan continues to hold sway over the Indian film industry, drawing respect and affection from his audience and colleagues alike. Last year also saw him becoming the highest-earning television host in the country, commanding about Rs 5 crore per episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati. “He emerged as the highest tax-paying celebrity for the financial year 2024-25, reporting an income of Rs 350 crore and paying Rs 120 crore in taxes,” the list adds.

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