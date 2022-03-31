IE 100 The most powerful Indians: Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut in the list

Some stars never go out of vogue, and in 2022, Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar have proved that new actors might impress, but Khan and Kumar continue to stay relevant. Other Bollywood personalities who also feature in IE 100: The most powerful Indians list are lyricist and censor board chief Prasoon Joshi, Gangubai Kathiawadi star Alia Bhatt, and Manikarnika actor Kangana Ranaut.

82. Shah Rukh Khan, 56

Actor, producer, sports entrepreneur (2021 Rank: New)

Why

He is the guru of reinvention. He has shaped the entertainment industry for three decades and is back in an action-hero avatar with Pathaan and filmmaker Atlee’s double-role thriller Lion. In the midst of the controversy around his son, he maintained a stoic silence and retained the loyalty of the brands associated with him.

Power Punch

With SRK+, he is set to revolutionise the OTT space, be it independently or in association with Disney Hotstar.

What Next

After critically acclaimed titles like Badla, Bard of Blood, Bob Biswas and Love Hostel, his Red Chillies is working on two women-themed films, one, about two women finding love in exceptional circumstances and another about a journalist speaking truth to power.

By the way

He loves hanging out in Dubai, and is terrified of riding horses.

94. Kangana Ranaut, 34

Actor & Producer (New)

Why

With four National Awards, this Padma Shri recipient has proved that commerce respects talent even if you are on a solitary road. She continues to make headlines with her no-holds-barred opinions, engaging in blistering debates with critics on all public platforms. She is the poster girl of pop nationalism.

Power Punch

By turning producer with Manikarnika and having done Thalaivi, the biopic on actor-politician J Jayalalithaa, she is determined to push female-driven narratives and direct them herself. Considered close to the establishment, she advocates its stance through social media posts and was invited to the swearing-in of the UP CM.

What Next

Watch out for Dhaakad and Tejas. By directing a feature titled Emergency and playing the lead in Sita, she is foregrounding subterranean politico-cultural viewpoints in the popular space.

By the way

She is heavily into spirituality.

96. Akshay Kumar, 54

Actor and producer (New)

Why

He is the most visible barometer of the public pulse. Calling himself a producer’s actor, his sustained hits in the film industry prove that he is in the business called Bollywood. From action hero, comic, Everyman, crusader and now anti-hero, he has delivered in all genres. He kept the industry afloat with his Bellbottom, Sooryavanshi and Bachchan Pandey, earning close to Rs 200 crore in the pandemic gap years.

Power Punch

Known to be an astute businessman who values time, budgets and co-stars, the Padma Shri recipient is the industry’s most bankable star. FMCG brands love him.

What Next

He will be playing the role of Prithviraj Chauhan in YRF’s next and an archaeologist on the trail of the Ram Setu.

By the way

He prefers not to eat after sunset and sleeps by 9 pm.

97. Alia Bhatt, 29

Actor, Producer (New)

Why

After establishing herself as a versatile and emotive actor at a relatively young age, she has proved herself to be a crowd-puller of the Rs 100 crore-plus club with Gangubai Kathiawadi, where she literally carried the film on her shoulders. It played a crucial role in drawing viewers back to the cinema halls in large numbers.

Power Punch

With SS Rajamouli’s big budget RRR and the magnum opus Brahmastra, she is the queen of the sweepstakes. She’s also signed an international spy thriller, Heart of Stone, featuring Gal Gadot.

What Next

The actor is on a mould-breaking spree with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and the all-woman road film Jee Le

Zaraa. Darlings, a dark comedy co-produced by her Eternal Sunshine Production, is supposed to release this year.

By the Way

Bhatt likes nature photography.

99. Prasoon Joshi, 50

Adman, Lyricist, Cbfc chief (New)

Why

One of the prominent lyricists of Hindi cinema and top-ranking adman, Joshi has been chairman of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) since 2017. Winner of the Indian Personality of the Year award during the International Film Festival of India, Goa, last year, he played a key role in digitising CBFC.

Power Punch

Has worked on the Government’s social messaging as is evident from the appeal of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, polio eradication, malnutrition and child rights campaigns.

What Next

He has the tough task to convince filmmakers about a new draft proposal to amend the Cinematograph Act of 1952, which will give the Centre revisional powers.

By the way

He is a good singer.