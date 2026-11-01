‘Ideal Mrs Abhishek Bachchan’: When Jaya Bachchan praised Aishwarya Rai’s quiet presence

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrates her 53rd birthday today. Widely regarded as one of the most beautiful women in the world, Aishwarya has come a long way since winning the Miss World title in 1994. Over the years, she has established herself as a successful actor and one of India’s most influential celebrities. However, beyond her identity as an actor and global icon, Aishwarya is also known as the Bachchan family’s bahu.

Over the years, members of the Bachchan family have spoken about their relationship with Aishwarya Rai on several occasions. From husband Abhishek Bachchan and in-laws Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan to sister-in-law Shweta Bachchan Nanda, here’s a look at what the family members have said about Aishwarya over the years.

Abhishek Bachchan on wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai reportedly grew close while working together on Dhoom 2. The couple announced their engagement on January 14, 2007, and tied the knot on April 20 that year. They welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, on November 16, 2011.

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Abhishek Bachchan with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Abhishek Bachchan with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Abhishek Bachchan with wife Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya. Abhishek Bachchan with wife Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya.

In an interview with Canadian YouTuber Lilly Singh, Abhishek spoke about his marriage and the partnership he shares with Aishwarya. He said, “I have been married for 18 years now. I have a beautiful daughter who just turned 14. I have seen the way my wife takes care of my daughter. It was all about partnership. I have known Aishwarya from the start of my career, and we worked in the second film I ever made. She is the one actor I have worked with the most, and the majority of the films were done before we were married. We weren’t in a relationship. We were just buddies. We were always friends, and when we finally did come together and through our courtship, then our engagement and marriage, it was all about a partnership.”

Abhishek further explained that their marriage was never based on traditional expectations about household responsibilities or one partner sacrificing their career for the other. He added, “There’s never been a discussion that I am going to bring the food, and you take care of the house. It’s not even discussed. It flows very naturally. I have never believed that somebody else has to give up or stop running for me to win that race. This is my mental structure. I wouldn’t be in a partnership or a marriage where my wife has to stop doing something just so I can feel more like a man. And thankfully, my wife is not someone who thinks like that either.”

When Jaya Bachchan called Aishwarya the ‘ideal Mrs Abhishek Bachchan’

After Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai got married in 2007, Jaya Bachchan appeared on Koffee With Karan and spoke fondly of her daughter-in-law. Reflecting on Aishwarya’s entry into the Bachchan household, Jaya said, “She is lovely. I love her. I have always loved her. I have never ever seen her push herself whenever we are all together. I like that quality of hers to stand behind. She is quiet. She listens and she is taking it all in. And another beautiful thing is that she has fitted in so well in the family. She knows who our good friends are.”

Aishwarya Rai with her mother-in-law, senior actor Jaya Bachchan. Aishwarya Rai with her mother-in-law, senior actor Jaya Bachchan.

When asked whether Aishwarya was the perfect choice for the Bachchan family, Jaya said, “I think so. It is wonderful that she is such a big star herself. But when we are together, I have never seen her push herself, and I like that quality.”

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She further praised Aishwarya for her reserved nature and understanding of family dynamics, adding, “I like that she stands behind quietly. She is taking it all in. Another beautiful thing is that she fitted into the family and knows who are good friends and how one is supposed to be.” When asked whether Aishwarya was the ideal Mrs Abhishek Bachchan, Jaya replied, “Yes, I think so.”

Jaya Bachchan said Aishwarya brought joy to Amitabh Bachchan after Shweta Bachchan’s marriage

In another appearance on Koffee With Karan, Jaya Bachchan spoke about how Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s presence brought happiness to Amitabh Bachchan, particularly after their daughter Shweta got married and moved out of the family home.

Recalling Amitabh’s reaction whenever he sees Aishwarya, Jaya said, “Amitji, the minute he sees her, it’s like he’s looking at Shweta coming home. His eyes light up. She’ll fill the vacuum that Shweta left.”

Jaya also spoke about how difficult it had been for the family to adjust to Shweta’s absence, adding, “We have never been able to adjust to the fact that Shweta is not in the family. She is out and she is not a Bachchan. It’s tough.”

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Amitabh Bachchan reveals why he doesn’t praise Aishwarya Rai and Jaya Bachchan publicly

Amitabh Bachchan once shared why he publicly praises son Abhishek Bachchan’s work but does not do the same for his wife Jaya Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Amitabh Bachchan with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

In June 2025, after sharing pictures of himself meeting fans outside his Mumbai residence, Amitabh wrote on Facebook, “Yes, I praise Abhishek. So?” When a social media user suggested that he should praise his wife, daughter and daughter-in-law in the same way, the veteran actor responded, “Yes, I shall praise them in my heart… not publicly… respect for the ladies.”

Shweta Bachchan on how Aishwarya Rai’s entry changed family dynamics

Shweta Bachchan Nanda once opened up about how Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s entry into the family reshuffled relationships and roles within the Bachchan household.

During an appearance on Koffee With Karan with her brother Abhishek Bachchan, host Karan Johar asked Abhishek, “When you married Aishwarya, it was like another superstar in the house. Now, how have you managed to strike a balance between emotion, pragmatism, and family with another star in the house? There must have been a lot of shifting that had to happen within the family structure when that happened.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwarya rai (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb___)

Abhishek casually responded, “I don’t think so.”

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Shweta, however, offered a different perspective, saying, “I feel whenever there is a new person in a family, whether it is a daughter-in-law, or even a child, roles do get reshuffled.”

When Karan pointed out that Shweta had earlier been Abhishek’s go-to person and now he has a superstar wife, she replied, “Which is great, because it is better to have two hands than just one. She’s from his industry, so there are certain things she will understand and connect with.”