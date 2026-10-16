‘Is this you Abba?’: Ibrahim Ali Khan trolls Saif Ali Khan on his very first Instagram post

Actor Saif Ali Khan recently made his Instagram debut, and his arrival on the platform has become a talking point. Now, his son, actor Ibrahim Ali Khan has grabbed attention with his cheeky comment on Saif’s post. The Hum Tum actor was quick to respond with a witty reply. Their playful exchange has since gone viral.

Saif Ali Khan’s Instagram profile currently features just one post, comprising two photos of the actor posing at the Pataudi Library. The actor follows only four accounts: wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, and children Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan and sister Soha Ali Khan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saif Ali Khan (@saifalikhanpataudi)

The post also sparked a playful exchange between Saif Ali Khan and his son Ibrahim Ali Khan. Ibrahim dropped a cheeky comment, asking, “Is this you abba no na?” Saif responded by sharing a throwback photograph of Ibrahim as a young child, with the actor standing behind him. He wrote, “@iak Is that you in May 2008?”

Earlier, it was through Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram account that fans got glimpses of Saif Ali Khan. Whether it was pictures from their vacations, candid moments with their sons, Jeh and Taimur Ali Khan, or family gatherings, Kareena often treated her followers to photos of the dapper actor.

Saif Ali Khan is married to Kareena Kapoor Khan, with whom he has two sons, Taimur and Jeh. He also has two children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, from his first marriage to Amrita Singh.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a warm bond with Saif Ali Khan’s children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. During her appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 6 alongside her father, Sara spoke about how Saif never asked her or Ibrahim to accept Kareena as their second mother or made them feel uncomfortable about his second marriage. Kareena has also spoken about her equation with Sara and Ibrahim, making it clear that she sees herself as their friend rather than a mother figure.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

“I have always said this to Saif, Sara and Ibrahim that I can only be their friend, I can never be their mother because they already have an amazing mother who’s brought them up spectacularly. I’m meant to be their friend. I love them dearly and whenever I am wanted or my advice needed, I’m there for both at any point in their life,” Kareena said in an interview.