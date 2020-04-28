Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 28, 2020
COVID19

Celebrities on TikTok: Best videos of Ibrahim Ali Khan

In his latest TikTok video, Ibrahim Ali Khan enacts a scene from Hera Pheri. He plays both Raju (Akshay Kumar) and Baburao Ganpatrao Apte aka Babu Bhaiya (Paresh Rawal).

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 28, 2020 11:01:53 am
Ibrahim Ali Khan tik tok Ibrahim Ali Khan shows off his acting skills in TikTok videos.

Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, might not have made his acting debut but a look at his TikTok profile suggests he could have a flourishing acting career in the future.

In his latest TikTok video, Ibrahim enacts a scene from Hera Pheri. He plays both Raju (Akshay Kumar) and Baburao Ganpatrao Apte aka Babu Bhaiya (Paresh Rawal).

The funny video will leave you rooting for Ibrahim Ali Khan.

@iakpataudi

#heraphiri #bestfilm #quarantine

♬ original sound – elvish__yadav

Earlier, Ibrahim had also shared a video which featured his mother Amrita and sister Sara Ali Khan. The trio took the TikTok challenge Who Is More Likely To, where they revealed who is the funniest among the three and who between Sara and Ibrahim got better grades at school.

Take a look at the hilarious TikTok video:

@iakpataudi

Not so sure about sara in the end….

♬ Parent Challenge – madisonsettle5

Also read | Sara Ali Khan’s videos with her brother Ibrahim will remind you of your sibling

The first video that Ibrahim Ali Khan posted on TikTok had him playing a Haryanvi boy. Here too, he played a double role and left his fans rolling with laughter while he showcased his acting skills.

@iakpataudi

♬ original sound – Shamshad Pasha – Shamshad Pasha

CELEBRITIES ON TIKTOK: Trisha | Hansika Motwani | Himanshi Khurana | Chitrangada Singh | Gauahar Khan

With just three videos, Ibrahim has got a huge number of followers. On Instagram too, the young Pataudi has earned a fan following with his family pictures and his solo drool-worthy photos. And, like many, his dad Saif also thinks “he is a charming guy”. On being asked if Ibrahim would become an actor, Saif told Hindustan Times, “He should, he’s looking good, better looking than I am! He’s a very charming guy. He’s still a little young, and I’m keener that he does university first. Then, of course, we’ll support him in whatever he wants to do.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Celebrity social media photos: Sunny Leone, Karan Tacker, Mouni Roy and others
Celebrity social media photos: Sunny Leone, Karan Tacker, Mouni Roy and others

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Apr 28: Latest News

Advertisement