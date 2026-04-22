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Ibrahim Ali Khan ‘randomly’ attends a yacht wedding; Istanbul-based influencer films him. Watch
Ibrahim Ali Khan was recently spotted by an influencer from Istanbul enjoying a destination wedding on a yacht.
Ibrahim Ali Khan, who was last seen in the actioner Sarzameen, for which he received a fair share of criticism for his performance, is once again in the spotlight. This time, he was reportedly spotted at a destination wedding held on a yacht. The moment was shared on Instagram by Istanbul-based influencer Shafia Shalbana, who posted videos of Ibrahim enjoying himself at the celebration.
In her post, Shafia wrote over a clip: “A star kid randomly boarded the yacht for welcome dinner at a destination wedding, and me, the rest of the event…” The clip shows Ibrahim dressed in a bandhgala, joining other guests on stage as they dance. He is also seen engaging in conversation with attendees. She captioned another video, “was so shocked, when he boarded the same yacht as mine, & helping him around, though couldn’t manage to get any selfie.”
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‘I don’t know if I should stand next to Ibrahim’
Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan recently addressed the ongoing trolling faced by Ibrahim following the release of his two back-to-back feature films, Nadaaniyan and Sarzameen, both of which were widely criticised on social media, particularly for his acting. Speaking to Soha Ali Khan on her YouTube channel, Saif said, “I, of course, will support all my children but there’s also a limit to how… I tell Ibrahim also, ‘I mean I don’t know if I should stand next to you and hold your hand at this time because you have already got so much because of who you are. So you need to do this on your own.'”
Looking ahead, Ibrahim Ali Khan will next be seen in Diler, which is set to release in theatres. He first appeared on screen as a child in Vijay Krishna Acharya’s Tashan. He later worked as an assistant director on Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and also made a cameo appearance in Aryan Khan’s debut directorial web series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood.
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