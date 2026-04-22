Ibrahim Ali Khan ‘randomly’ attends a yacht wedding; Istanbul-based influencer films him. Watch

Ibrahim Ali Khan, who was last seen in the actioner Sarzameen, for which he received a fair share of criticism for his performance, is once again in the spotlight. This time, he was reportedly spotted at a destination wedding held on a yacht. The moment was shared on Instagram by Istanbul-based influencer Shafia Shalbana, who posted videos of Ibrahim enjoying himself at the celebration.

In her post, Shafia wrote over a clip: “A star kid randomly boarded the yacht for welcome dinner at a destination wedding, and me, the rest of the event…” The clip shows Ibrahim dressed in a bandhgala, joining other guests on stage as they dance. He is also seen engaging in conversation with attendees. She captioned another video, “was so shocked, when he boarded the same yacht as mine, & helping him around, though couldn’t manage to get any selfie.”