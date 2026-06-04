Ibrahim Ali Khan pushes Palak Tiwari to avoid paparazzi, Orry takes a dig

Just when speculation around Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari seemed to have quietened down, a viral paparazzi video has reignited dating rumours. The clip, which appears to show Ibrahim preventing Palak from being photographed with him outside a cinema hall, has drawn reactions online — including a cheeky comment from Orry.

The incident took place on Wednesday when Ibrahim and Palak were spotted leaving a cinema hall in Mumbai. In a video now circulating widely online, Ibrahim is seen exiting the multiplex while speaking on the phone. As photographers gathered around him, Palak appeared ready to step out as well.

However, Ibrahim nudged her back inside, prompting speculation that he was attempting to avoid being photographed with her. Despite the effort, paparazzi cameras followed the movement and captured Palak standing on a staircase inside the premises. Moments later, she was seen laughing awkwardly before taking a separate exit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Snehkumar Zala (@sneyhzala)

The clip quickly went viral. While some social media users viewed it as an attempt to maintain privacy, others questioned why he appeared reluctant to be seen with her.

One social media user wrote, “Why is he hiding her????” Another commented, “If he cannot respect her in front of the media, he should not push her like this.”

ALSO READ: Peddi movie review: Ram Charan carries a worthy but uneven sports drama on his shoulders

Orry reacts to the viral video

As discussions around the video intensified, Orry also commented on the viral video. “The way he pushed her to protect himself from being seen with her,” Orry wrote.

Story continues below this ad

Orry’s comment is particularly notable given his reported fallout with Ibrahim and his sister, Sara Ali Khan. Once considered close friends, Orry and the Khan siblings have drifted apart. The rift first sparked speculation after Orry shared and later deleted a reel seemingly aimed at Sara, her mother Amrita Singh and Palak Tiwari. Sara and Ibrahim subsequently unfollowed him on Instagram.

Speaking to Hindustan Times earlier, Orry addressed the strained relationship, saying, “I unfollowed Sara a while ago.. and I haven’t followed Ibrahim in years… Pretending to be friends with Sara means pretending to be ok with the trauma her mother put me through, and I just don’t think I can do that anymore.” He also claimed that reconciliation would only be possible if Amrita Singh apologised.

What Ibrahim and Palak have said about dating rumours

Speculation about Ibrahim and Palak’s relationship first began in December 2022 after they were spotted together in Mumbai. Since then, the two have frequently been seen together at restaurants, events and even on vacations, fuelling persistent dating rumours. Reports have claimed that they have been in a relationship for some time but prefer to keep their personal lives away from the spotlight. However, neither Ibrahim nor Palak has publicly confirmed a romantic relationship.

Speaking to Filmfare last year, Ibrahim addressed the speculation when asked about Palak.

“She’s a good friend. Yeah, she’s sweet. That’s all.”

Story continues below this ad

Palak, too, has consistently maintained that they are friends and has repeatedly said that she would rather keep the spotlight on her work than her personal life.

About Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari

Palak is the daughter of television actors Shweta Tiwari and Raja Chaudhary. She made her acting debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and was most recently seen in the web series Lukkhe.

Ibrahim, the son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, made his acting debut with Nadaaniyan. He was later seen in Sarzameen, which also starred Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran.