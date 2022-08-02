Ibrahim Ali Khan poses with Jaya Bachchan at Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani wrap, aunt Saba says she’s ‘proud of Iggy’

Thanks to Koffee with Karan 7, it’s now a known fact now that Ibrahim Ali Khan was much loved on the set of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The younger son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh was one of the assistant directors on the Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh film. Directed by KJo, the rom-com wrapped its shoot recently and the team bid a warm farewell to each other. Saif’s sister Saba Ali Khan took to her Instagram to share a photo of Ibrahim posing with Jaya Bachchan. She wrote, “Proud of U Iggy!”

Jaya Bachchan will be playing a pivotal role in the film, along with veterans Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. In the photo, Jaya, dressed in a pink saree is seen holding a bouquet of white flowers. Ibrahim, in his casuals and walkie-talkie earpiece, looked cool as he held the senior actor close to him while they smiled for the camera.

Saba Ali Khan shared this photo on her Instagram story. Saba Ali Khan shared this photo on her Instagram story.

Recently, Ibrahim Ali Khan’s photos chilling with his team and Malaika Arora-Arbaz Khan son Arhaan Khan on the set had also gone viral. In the photos, the two star kids are seen posing for selfies with the crew as they wrapped up the shoot of the film.

On the first episode of Koffee with Karan 7, Alia Bhatt had spoken about finding Ibrahim the ‘cutest’ person on set. She also read out his text where he complimented her on her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. She said it was the best feedback that she received from the industry.

Ranveer Aur Rocky Ki Prem Kahani will hit cinema halls on February 10, 2023.