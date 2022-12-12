scorecardresearch
Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari, Ahan Shetty and Ajay Devgn’s nephew Daanish Gandhi attend Post Malone’s Mumbai concert. See pics

Post Malone landed in India on Saturday, a day ahead of his concert in the country's maximum city. A bunch of young celebrities were spotted having a good time at his concert.

post maloneScenes from Post Malone's concert in Mumbai. (Photo: Orhan/Instagram)

Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan, Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari, Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty, Ajay Devgn’s nephew Daanish Gandhi, Sara Ali Khan’s rumoured ex Veer Pahariya among others attended rapper Post Malone’s concert in Mumbai on Sunday.

The young celebrities’ friend Orhan Awatramani took to his Instagram stories to share photos with his famous pals. While Ibrahim was dressed in a sleeveless black shirt and jeans as he struck a cool pose with Orhan, Palak, who is rumoured to be dating Ibrahim, looked her stylish best in a cut out black top and jeans. She was seen striking a pose with her buddies Orhan and Veer.

Orhan also shared a photo with Ahan Shetty, who looked rather serious in the image. He later posed with Ajay Devgn’s nephew Daanish as well, as they all wore happy smiles for the camera.

Previously, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari were clicked together in a car, where Palak was seen hiding her face as Ibrahim looked outside the window. Palak, TV star Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, is best known for appearing in Harrdy Sandhu’s hit track “Bijlee Bijlee”. Meanwhile, Ibrahim, who is looking forward to entering showbiz, recently assisted Karan Johar on his upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which stars big names like Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

Also Read |Palak Tiwari calls out ‘toxic circle’ of beauty standards: ‘If you have surgery, things are said but if you don’t, they say you are not ready’

Post Malone landed in India on Saturday, a day ahead of his concert in the country’s maximum city. He was seen waving and smiling at photographers stationed at Mumbai airport. The artiste was in India as a part of Zomato’s Feeding India initiative.

