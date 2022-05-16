Ibrahim Ali Khan gets mobbed, people laud his patience: ‘He is a decent guy…’

Ibrahim Ali Khan was mobbed as he exited a restaurant in Mumbai on Sunday. People lauded the star kid’s composure even when he found it difficult to pave his way into his car. Son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Ibrahim was seen exiting a restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai when several cameras tried to capture him. He got caught up in the crowd as many tried to touch him.

Several videos of Ibrahim‘s attempt at walking through the crowd have surfaced on social media. Ibrahim is seen maintaining a calm face as bouncers eventually helped him get in his vehicle.

This isn’t the first time Ibrahim has grabbed attention during one of his outings. He was recently captured with Palak Tiwari and some more friends post a get-together. The two were seen hurrying through the crowd. Palak, daughter of actor Shweta Tiwari, has been spotted with Ibrahim on several occasions of late.

Palak and Ibrahim‘s regular hang-outs have also left rumour mills working about their alleged relationship. Though Palak said this kind of attention to her life made her ‘uncomfortable’. Palak, who was last seen in Harrdy Sandhu’s music video “Bijlee Bijlee” told YouTuber Siddharth Kannan, “It’s just friendship. In fact, it was all just conjecture. That’s why I didn’t pay any heed to it, because it was all very asinine in my head. We were out, we got papped, and it ends there. In fact, we were with a group of people, it wasn’t just us. But it got papped like that, because that’s the narrative people like the most.”

Sara Ali Khan’s younger brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan is currently assisting Karan Johar in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. He’s been seen in several BTS videos with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh from the film’s set.