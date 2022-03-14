Ibrahim Ali Khan gets injured while playing football, carried out on stretcher

Every Sunday, a few celebrities get together to play and practice football. Yesterday, Saif Ali Khan’s elder son Ibrahim Ali Khan was caught by cameraman outside a football field in Juhu. Other stars spotted on the ground were Abhishek Bachchan, Jim Sarbh, Aparshakti Khurana and TV actor Karanveer Mehra. They were also seen wearing similar blue jerseys which had the words ‘Playing for humanity’ embossed on it.

And while Ibrahim had big plans to shoot goals, he ended up going out of the field on a stretcher. As per reports, the star kid was injured during the game. In pain, the young man was put on a stretcher with a medical assistant aiding him and sent for a preliminary checkup.

As Ibrahim was carried out, the others were seen sitting on the ground engrossed in a conversation.

Abhishek Bachchan enters the football field. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Abhishek Bachchan enters the football field. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ibrahim Ali Khan waves at the paps as he entered the field on Sunday morning. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ibrahim Ali Khan waves at the paps as he entered the field on Sunday morning. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Karanveer Mehra and Jim Sarbh caught in a candid moment. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Karanveer Mehra and Jim Sarbh caught in a candid moment. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

On work front, Ibrahim is assisting Karan Johar on his upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The young Pataudi also plans to enter showbiz and both father Saif and sister Sara Ali Khan have spoken about his decision to become an actor.

As for Abhishek Bachchan, last seen in Bob Biswas, the actor is now readying up for his next Dasvi, which also features Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur.