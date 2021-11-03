Ibrahim Ali Khan copies father Saif Ali Khan’s dance moves, poses with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actors Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt

Saif Ali Khan’s eldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan not just has his father’s looks but also his dance moves. The star kid who is yet to officially make any announcement about his acting debut, however, seems Bollywood ready. He gave a glimpse of his talent in a new video that’s doing the rounds of social media.

Ibrahim, who’s currently assisting Karan Johar in the latter’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, is having equal parts work and fun on the sets. In a video, we see the 20-year-old shaking a leg with the film’s crew. While the group is dancing on Diljit Dosanjh’s “Lover”, the dance step is of the song “It’s The Time to Disco” featuring Saif Ali Khan from 2003 hit film Kal Ho Na Ho.

Infact, Ibrahim’s fan pages are also filled with his photos with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani‘s lead actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. The film has reportedly finished its first schedule and the latest photos are presumably from a post wrap-up party.

Ibrahim Ali Khan is Sara Ali Khan’s younger brother, and the son of Saif Ali Khan and his first wife Amrita Singh. Saif had recently revealed that Ibrahim is assisting Karan Johar on a film, but refrained from disclosing the movie name. Now, with the new set of photographs and video, it has been revealed that the project is none other than Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani marks Karan Johar’s Bollywood directorial comeback after a hiatus of five years. Apart from Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the love story also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi.