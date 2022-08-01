scorecardresearch
Monday, August 01, 2022

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Arhaan Khan have a blast with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani crew, see photos

Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra. Ibrahim Ali Khan is assisting KJo on the film.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 1, 2022 9:09:35 am
Arhaan Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan with friends (Photo: Instagram/ Lenn S)Arhaan Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan with friends (Photo: Instagram/ Lenn S)

While the interest around Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani increases, photos of Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim and Malaika Arora’s son Arhaan on the sets are adding to the film’s buzz. Recently, both the star-kids were seen smiling with the crew of the film in some behind-the-scenes photos. The pictures have gone viral on the internet.

Also Read |Karan Johar on Hindi films not performing at box office: ‘Bollywood bashing is nonsense’

Ibrahim, who is assisting Karan Johar for the film, is seen posing with Arhaan and the crew for the photos.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LENN S (@len5bm)

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani has a star cast that features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. Alia had wrapped the shoot a while ago, and KJo had shared a video with the caption, “A talkie wrap on my Rani! Watch Rocky cheer her on ! And excuse my excited and crazy camera moves ! Rani ne kaam kar liya on this prem kahani Ab Rocky tu bhi aaja wrap ke maidan me! #rockyaurranikipremkahani @aliaabhatt @ranveersingh ! Song selection is from my emotional library!”

Recently, Dharmendra had wrapped his shoot of the film and had shared a photo from the sets. He captioned his post, “Friends, with his blessings your good wishes i am back to my job. Love you all.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam)

Bobby Doel also visited the film’s set to meet his father and shared photos.

The film will release on February 10, next year.

