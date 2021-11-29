Ibrahim Ali Khan joins Shaheen Bhatt’s birthday celebrations with Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar

Alia Bhatt’s sister, author Shaheen Bhatt celebrated her 33rd birthday yesterday with Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Ranveer Singh and Farah Khan. Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim was present too. Manish took to Instagram and shared a photo, thanking the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani team, who were also present.

Manish wrote, “Happy Birthday @shaheenb ❤️ @aliaabhatt @karanjohar @ranveersingh @apoorva1972 @farahkhankunder @ekalakhani @collindcunha #teamRockyaurranikipremkahani ibrahim. Simran, Ayan, veer, Sanaj, Rahil, Mohit, Tanvi, shiv, Mohit ❤️❤️.”

On Shaheen’s birthday, Alia and Soni Razdan had penned emotional posts for Shaheen. “I wish you all the love and joy in the world and when the weathers not great I’ll be there holding up an umbrella!,” Alia wrote. In the caption, Alia also called the birthday girl her “sweetie, “happy place”, “safe place” among others. She said that there isn’t a word in the dictionary that could help her fully express her gratitude for Shaheen’s existence. Soni had written a long a poem for ‘dearest’ Shaheen.

Pooja Bhatt also wished Shaheen on her birthday, She shared a photo with Alia and Shaheen and captioned it, “Shaheen my love, Today on your birthday,the words of one of our favourites,the morbidly brilliant & dazzling Cioran echo in my heart. He said, “Write books only if you are going to say in them the things you would not dare confide to others.” That’s what you live,that’s what you’ve done. Which is why you will always remain our central force. Happy Birthday my dearest! Wish you all you ever dreamed of and more!”

Shaheen Bhatt authored a book called I’ve Never Been (Un)Happier published in 2019, in which she detailed her struggle with depression and insomnia.