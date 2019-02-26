IAF air strike in Pakistan: Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Mahesh Babu and others applaud IAF

Celebrities from the Indian film and television fraternity are celebrating the spirit and courage of the Indian Air Force after Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale confirmed a non-military preemptive strike on a major Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camp in Balakot. Stars like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Preity Zinta, Mahesh Babu, Tamannaah Bhatia, Salim Merchant and Yami Gautam among others took to their social media handles to salute the efforts of IAF.

Akshay, who will be next seen leading a Sikh regiment in Kesari, tweeted, “Proud of our #IndianAirForce fighters for destroying terror camps. अंदर घुस के मारो ! Quiet no more! #IndiaStrikesBack.” Devgn also took to his official Twitter handle and wrote, “Mess with the best, die like the rest. Salute #IndianAirForce. @narendramodi.”

Superstar Rajinikanth also applauded the effort of IAF as he tweeted, “BRAVO INDIA 🇮🇳👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻.” Filmmaker Milap Zaveri wrote, “India will no longer take things lying down. India will attack FLYING down!!! Proud of the IAF! JaiHind! 🔥💪👏👏👏❤️”

Here is what other celebrities are saying on social media:

BRAVO INDIA 🇮🇳👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) February 26, 2019

Proud of our #IndianAirForce fighters for destroying terror camps. अंदर घुस के मारो ! Quiet no more! #IndiaStrikesBack — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 26, 2019

Mess with the best, die like the rest. Salute #IndianAirForce.@narendramodi. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 26, 2019

Salute to the our armed forces.

Jai Hind. 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 26, 2019

Extremely proud of our #IndianAirForce. Salutes to the brave pilots of IAF🇮🇳 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) February 26, 2019

Super proud of the #IndianAirForce! I salute this act of bravery! 🇮🇳 — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) February 26, 2019

India will no longer take things lying down. India will attack FLYING down!!! Proud of the IAF! JaiHind! 🔥💪👏👏👏❤️ — Milap (@zmilap) February 26, 2019

Terrorism ONLY DESTROYS !

TERRORISM NEEDS TO BE NIPPED IN THE BUD!!!! #surgicalstrike2

I #Salute The our Brave Soldiers of the Indian Army. India is SO Proud Of You @adgpi @IAF_MCC 🙏🙏🙏#JaiHind — AMRITA RAO (@AmritaRao) February 26, 2019

At 0330 hours on February 26, a squadron of Mirage 2000 Indian Fighter jets struck a major terrorist camp across the LoC and completely destroyed it. “The Government of India is firmly and resolutely committed to taking all necessary measures to fight the menace of terrorism. Hence this non-military preemptive action was specifically targeted at the JeM camp. The selection of the target was also conditioned by our desire to avoid civilian casualties,” Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale added.