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‘I will protect till my death’: Raghav Juyal on shielding Shehnaaz Gill from paparazzi
Raghav Juyal breaks silence on shielding Shehnaaz Gill from fans, says he would step in for 'any woman' facing harassment.
Raghav Juyal recently found himself at the centre of social media attention after a video from his birthday celebration went viral. The clip showed the actor shielding his close friend Shehnaaz Gill as she was mobbed by fans and paparazzi while leaving the venue. The moment quickly reignited long-standing speculation about the two dating, rumours that have persisted since they shared the screen in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.
‘I will protect till my death’
Now, in a chat with Pinkvilla, Raghav opened up about the viral moment and explained why stepping in to protect Shehnaaz came naturally to him. He said, “My parents raised me to be a man. If you had been there with me, or any woman, and a group of men had pounced on her, I was brought up to throw a solid punch if needed. That’s how I’ve been raised. I can’t be that detached, urban guy who just stands by. I couldn’t do it. I will protect till my death, my friends, my family, and any woman I’m with. Whether it’s you or any other woman, that’s simply my nature.”
He further reflected on the idea of masculinity and said, “If there’s such a thing as sacred feminine energy, there’s also sacred masculinity. Both need to exist in balance. My dance, my art, and my fluidity reflect the sacred feminine. But when the situation demands it, the values my parents instilled in me, to protect, to stand by my sister, my friends, and to respect women, come to the fore.”
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Raghav Juyal added that he never thinks about his public image in such situations, saying, “I can’t just watch if a woman is being harassed, no matter who she is. If something like that happens, I know how to handle it, and I have no inhibitions about stepping in. In those moments, I don’t think about my star image or any public image.”
Shehnaaz says Raghav is her good friend
Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill also addressed the dating rumours in a recent conversation with Pinkvilla. While refusing to comment on her personal life, she described Raghav Juyal as a close friend and urged fans to support his upcoming film Bhai Tera Star Hai. When asked about the rumours, Shehnaaz said, “No personal questions, please,” making it clear that she did not wish to discuss her relationship status. Instead, she encouraged fans to support Raghav’s new release. Calling him a close friend, she said, “Mere dost ki film aa rahi hai, Bhai Tera Star Hai, aap please usko support karo (My friend’s film is coming, please support him).” She further added, “Woh mera boht acha dost hai, uski film chalni boht zaroori hai (He is my very good friend. It is important for his film to work).”
On the work front, Raghav will next be seen in Bhai Tera Star Hai.
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