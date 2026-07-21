‘I will protect till my death’: Raghav Juyal on shielding Shehnaaz Gill from paparazzi

Raghav Juyal recently found himself at the centre of social media attention after a video from his birthday celebration went viral. The clip showed the actor shielding his close friend Shehnaaz Gill as she was mobbed by fans and paparazzi while leaving the venue. The moment quickly reignited long-standing speculation about the two dating, rumours that have persisted since they shared the screen in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

‘I will protect till my death’

Now, in a chat with Pinkvilla, Raghav opened up about the viral moment and explained why stepping in to protect Shehnaaz came naturally to him. He said, “My parents raised me to be a man. If you had been there with me, or any woman, and a group of men had pounced on her, I was brought up to throw a solid punch if needed. That’s how I’ve been raised. I can’t be that detached, urban guy who just stands by. I couldn’t do it. I will protect till my death, my friends, my family, and any woman I’m with. Whether it’s you or any other woman, that’s simply my nature.”