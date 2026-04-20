‘I will never ask her’: Abhishek Bachchan on daughter Aaradhya Bachchan’s opinion on his films

Abhishek Bachchan is often regarded as one of the industry’s most underrated performers, with several noteworthy films to his credit. However, he has frequently found himself compared to his megastar father, Amitabh Bachchan. While actors usually value audience feedback, there is one person whose opinion Abhishek consciously avoids seeking—his daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. In a recent conversation with IFP, Abhishek was asked how Aaradhya reacts to his films. His response was clear: “I will never ask her.”

Explaining his reasoning, he said, “I will let that thought remain in my head. Once she answers—whether she likes it or not—it’s going to change and alter the way I approach my work. Out of duty, I don’t ask her because maybe I’m not strong enough to hear what she has to say. I would rather live in the illusion of what she might want or not want.”