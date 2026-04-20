Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
‘I will never ask her’: Abhishek Bachchan on daughter Aaradhya Bachchan’s opinion on his films
While Abhishek Bachchan hasn’t spoken much about whether Aaradhya Bachchan watches his films, he previously told in an interview that both Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya have always been deeply supportive of him.
Abhishek Bachchan is often regarded as one of the industry’s most underrated performers, with several noteworthy films to his credit. However, he has frequently found himself compared to his megastar father, Amitabh Bachchan. While actors usually value audience feedback, there is one person whose opinion Abhishek consciously avoids seeking—his daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. In a recent conversation with IFP, Abhishek was asked how Aaradhya reacts to his films. His response was clear: “I will never ask her.”
Explaining his reasoning, he said, “I will let that thought remain in my head. Once she answers—whether she likes it or not—it’s going to change and alter the way I approach my work. Out of duty, I don’t ask her because maybe I’m not strong enough to hear what she has to say. I would rather live in the illusion of what she might want or not want.”
Abhishek further reflected on how today’s children are more expressive and honest. “Children today are very confident and know exactly what they want. They’re very good at communicating it. For people of my generation, it can sometimes be difficult to just listen, because they are brutally honest—and while they should be, it’s not always what you want to hear. As a parent, I want to do the work I believe in without being influenced by her opinion right now. Maybe that will change with time.”
ALSO READ | ‘Nobody takes me seriously’: Archana Puran Singh says Kapil Sharma show cost her films
However, Abhishek Bachchan did admit there might come a moment when he would finally ask her. “God willing, if I’m around when she has her own children, I might ask her then. But as of now, I don’t want to be influenced by what she thinks. I don’t think I will ever ask.” He added with a smile, “I’m sure she’ll find an opportunity to tell me anyway, but I’ve never asked.”
While Abhishek hasn’t spoken much about whether Aaradhya Bachchan watches his films, he previously told The Peeping Moon that both Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya have always been deeply supportive of him. He also credited Aishwarya for instilling in their daughter a strong respect for the film industry and the craft. “She has always taught her that we are what we are because of what cinema has given us,” he said.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05